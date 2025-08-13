2025 Art on Main Auction

Hosted by
Glass Mosaic: Sophie Wagner-Marx and Ruby Marx are both lifelong residents of Waunakee. Sophie enjoys drawing, painting, and mosaics and has been an Art Teacher at Waunakee Middle School since 2002. Ruby is a student artist about to begin her senior year at Waunakee High School. Ruby enjoys creating all kinds of art including drawing, painting, ceramics, metals, and printmaking. We used glass mosaics to create "Dragonfly Garden." On both sides of the dragonfly we portrayed the native Wisconsin flowers and plants that are important for dragonflies to thrive. Examples of plants that attract insects eaten by dragonflies include Black-Eyed Susans, Coneflowers, Wild Bergamot, and Asters. Water plants important to dragonflies include Water Lilies, Cattails, and Arrowhead.
Acrylic & Spray Paint: I am a 1995 Waunakee High School graduate and was a student of Ms Luck’s art classes. Art has ALWAYS been a part of my life but she truly helped me develop as an artist and as a person. I am a daughter, sister, wife, mother, and now a grandmother. I work in the medical field as a medical assistant by day, but art is my passion and stress reliever. This is my 3rd year participating in Art on Main. My original idea for the dragonfly was to create an Art Nouveau inspired design but as I painted, the scene created itself especially in the abstract painting of wings. In the final piece just the “eyes” of the dragonfly kept Art Nouveau inspiration as a peacock tail and in the gold. I wanted to keep the same “theme” as in my previous pieces with the splatter effect of paint and something symbolizing Waunakee. Since I have included so many iconic Waunakee scenes in previous 2 years, this year it is just the cattails that reflect the Chambers/Waunakee logo. I loved that the planets aligned this year and found it so amazing to witness so I included them with the moon to reflect 2025, and who doesn’t love fireflies and have a childhood memory of catching them?! I struggled to come up with a name for my piece but my sister thought of Moonlight Flight and it fits perfectly. I hope people look at my Dragonfly, reminisce, and are taken back to a humid summer night, looking up at the moon and stars, hearing the frogs speak while watching fireflies light up before their eyes and it brings a smile to their face.
Acrylic Paint & Silver Puffy Paint
Glass mosaic
Mixed Media: I wanted to continue my work of making interactive art pieces, I want the community to be able to feel a part of the piece! The top is a dragonfly painted in fun shapes and colors, reminiscent of how our beautiful dragonflies come in so many variations, adorned with a bead chain and “I spy” quotes around it to play a game of find it! The underside is an optical illusion, inspired by the chaotic yet graceful flying patterns of our small, winged friends! The piece is painted in acrylics and glitter paints as well as plastic pony beads of various shapes. It has wire and is coated in an outdoor strength UV gloss coating.
Enamel Paint
Acrylic & Colored Epoxy
