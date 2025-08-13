2025 Art on Main Auction

Acrylic & Spray Paint: I am a 1995 Waunakee High School graduate and was a student of Ms Luck’s art classes. Art has ALWAYS been a part of my life but she truly helped me develop as an artist and as a person. I am a daughter, sister, wife, mother, and now a grandmother. I work in the medical field as a medical assistant by day, but art is my passion and stress reliever. This is my 3rd year participating in Art on Main. My original idea for the dragonfly was to create an Art Nouveau inspired design but as I painted, the scene created itself especially in the abstract painting of wings. In the final piece just the “eyes” of the dragonfly kept Art Nouveau inspiration as a peacock tail and in the gold. I wanted to keep the same “theme” as in my previous pieces with the splatter effect of paint and something symbolizing Waunakee. Since I have included so many iconic Waunakee scenes in previous 2 years, this year it is just the cattails that reflect the Chambers/Waunakee logo. I loved that the planets aligned this year and found it so amazing to witness so I included them with the moon to reflect 2025, and who doesn’t love fireflies and have a childhood memory of catching them?! I struggled to come up with a name for my piece but my sister thought of Moonlight Flight and it fits perfectly. I hope people look at my Dragonfly, reminisce, and are taken back to a humid summer night, looking up at the moon and stars, hearing the frogs speak while watching fireflies light up before their eyes and it brings a smile to their face.