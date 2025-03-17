2025 Asian American Hero of Colorado Awards Ceremony

Includes brunch/lunch; show student ID at check in
Includes brunch/lunch; show student ID at check in
Sponsorship - Community Level
$250
Includes 2 seats to awards ceremony and recognition on CACEN's website
Includes 2 seats to awards ceremony and recognition on CACEN's website
Sponsorship - Bronze Level
$500
Includes 2 seats to awards ceremony and recognition on CACEN's website; 1 social media group post; logo on event presentation
Includes 2 seats to awards ceremony and recognition on CACEN's website; 1 social media group post; logo on event presentation
Sponsorship - Silver Level
$1,000
Includes 2 seats to awards ceremony and recognition on CACEN's website; 1 social media group post; logo on event presentation; 1/4 page ad in event program
Includes 2 seats to awards ceremony and recognition on CACEN's website; 1 social media group post; logo on event presentation; 1/4 page ad in event program
Sponsorship - Gold Level
$2,500
Includes 4 seats to awards ceremony and recognition on CACEN's website; 1 social media dedicated post; logo on event presentation; 1/3 page ad in event program; 1/4 page ad in Asian Avenue Magazine; Recognition by Event Emcees
Includes 4 seats to awards ceremony and recognition on CACEN's website; 1 social media dedicated post; logo on event presentation; 1/3 page ad in event program; 1/4 page ad in Asian Avenue Magazine; Recognition by Event Emcees
Sponsorship - Platinum Level
$5,000
Includes 4 seats to awards ceremony and recognition on CACEN's website; 1 social media dedicated post; logo on event presentation; 1/2 page ad in event program; 1/3 page ad in Asian Avenue Magazine; Recognition by Event Emcees; Banner at Event (Provided by Sponsor)
Includes 4 seats to awards ceremony and recognition on CACEN's website; 1 social media dedicated post; logo on event presentation; 1/2 page ad in event program; 1/3 page ad in Asian Avenue Magazine; Recognition by Event Emcees; Banner at Event (Provided by Sponsor)
Sponsorship - Visionary
$10,000
Includes 8 seats to awards ceremony and recognition on CACEN's website; 2 social media dedicated post; logo on event presentation; full page ad in event program; 1/2 page ad in Asian Avenue Magazine; Recognition by Event Emcees; Banner at Event (Provided by Sponsor)
Includes 8 seats to awards ceremony and recognition on CACEN's website; 2 social media dedicated post; logo on event presentation; full page ad in event program; 1/2 page ad in Asian Avenue Magazine; Recognition by Event Emcees; Banner at Event (Provided by Sponsor)
Sponsorship - Presenting
$20,000
Includes 8 seats to awards ceremony and recognition on CACEN's website; 2 social media dedicated post; logo on event presentation; full page (inside cover) ad in event program; full page ad in Asian Avenue Magazine; Recognition by Event Emcees; Banner at Event (Provided by Sponsor); speaking opportunity; listed as presenting sponsor
Includes 8 seats to awards ceremony and recognition on CACEN's website; 2 social media dedicated post; logo on event presentation; full page (inside cover) ad in event program; full page ad in Asian Avenue Magazine; Recognition by Event Emcees; Banner at Event (Provided by Sponsor); speaking opportunity; listed as presenting sponsor
Add a donation for Colorado Asian Culture And Education Network
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!