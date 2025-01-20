2025 ASU Earth Day Concert

General Admission Ticket – ASU Earth Day Concert Join us for the ASU Earth Day Concert, a high-energy celebration of sustainability, music, and community action! This event brings together artists, innovators, and changemakers to inspire climate solutions and create a more sustainable future. All proceeds from ticket sales go directly to the Carbon Council, ASU’s student-led sustainability organization, to support the development of future events and initiatives. Your support helps expand climate action programming, student engagement opportunities, and the growth of the ASU Earth Day Concert series. Thank you for being part of the movement—let’s make every day Earth Day!

General Admission Ticket – ASU Earth Day Concert Join us for the ASU Earth Day Concert, a high-energy celebration of sustainability, music, and community action! This event brings together artists, innovators, and changemakers to inspire climate solutions and create a more sustainable future. All proceeds from ticket sales go directly to the Carbon Council, ASU’s student-led sustainability organization, to support the development of future events and initiatives. Your support helps expand climate action programming, student engagement opportunities, and the growth of the ASU Earth Day Concert series. Thank you for being part of the movement—let’s make every day Earth Day!

More details...