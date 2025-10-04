American Turkish Association of Houston

2025 ATA-Houston Celebrating 102nd Anniversary of the Republic of Türkiye

1811 Briar Oaks Ln

Houston, TX 77027, USA

Admission: Republic of Türkiye Gala Dinner
$175

Admission includes two complimentary drinks, with drink tickets provided at the check-in desk upon entry. Additional beverages will be available for purchase at the bar, accepting both cash and credit cards.

10 Raffle Tickets
$75

Pre-purchased raffle tickets will be provided at the check-in desk upon entry.

5 Raffle Tickets
$40

1 Raffle Ticket
$10

