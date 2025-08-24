Unity Christian School

About this raffle

2025 Athletic Booster Club Steak Dinner & Raffle

Table Sponsor Registration
$500

Included:

8 Steak Dinners

8 Grand Prize Raffle Tickets

6 Twenty Dollar Raffle Tickets

Sponsor Recognition

Single Dinner & Grand Prize Raffle Ticket
$50

Includes Steak Dinner and ONE Grand Prize Raffle Ticket

$5,000 Grand Prize Raffle Ticket
$50

Grand Prize Raffle Tickets

Silver Raffle Tickets for $20 Raffle Items
$20

You may use these Raffle Tickets for any of the following items (and more):


$1,000 Prize

A-300 Shotgun

9mm Pistol

Bundle Buy - 6 for $100 ($120 Value)
$100
This includes 6 tickets

Bundle Buy - 6 Silver Tickets for $100 ($120 Value)


