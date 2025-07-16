2025 Atlanta Lantern Boat Festival Vendor

3105 Clarks Bridge Rd

Gainesville, GA 30506, USA

Vendor Space - 10' x 10'
$250

General 10' x 10' vendor space rental, electricity limited.

REMAING BALANCE DUE - 10' x 10'
$150

ONLY FOR THOSE WHO ALREADY PAID DEPOSIT, this is the remaining balance due for General 10' x 10' vendor space.

Vendor Space - 10' x 15'
$300

General 10' x 15' vendor space rental, electricity limited.

REMAING BALANCE DUE - 10' x 15'
$200

ONLY FOR THOSE WHO ALREADY PAID DEPOSIT, this is the remaining balance due for General 10' x 15' vendor space.

Vendor Space - 10' x 20'
$350

General 10' x 20' vendor space rental, electricity limited.

REMAING BALANCE DUE - 10' x 20'
$250

ONLY FOR THOSE WHO ALREADY PAID DEPOSIT, this is the remaining balance due for General 10' x 20' vendor space.

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing