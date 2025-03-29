Saddle Ranch Elementary PTIO - DCEF
2025 Auction Direct Purchases
Wine Pull
$25
Purchase your ticket to pull any wine from the blind wine pull at the end of the auction night. Wines vary in value and vendors.
Coin Flip Game
$5
10 Bracelets for $5, one bracelet per failed coin flip. Once purchased, you can get your bracelets at check-in!
Indigo Hills 2025 Pool Pass
$750
Jump into Summer fun with Indigo Hill Pool Pass for the 2025 Season. One single digital pass awarded per family.
CO United League Soccer Registration Certificate
$90
This $150 gift certificate entitles the holder to a credit for Registration Fees. Expires 12/01/2025
Can’t Take Our Pool hats
$30
Color of your choice! Order now and it will be custom made for you.
