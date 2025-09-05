Orange County Special Angels Rodeo

Hosted by

Orange County Special Angels Rodeo

2025 Auction Items

Set Up Drink Tickets
$2

Set ups for Drinks

Drink Tickets
$5

Wine, Margaritas, Slushies

Split the Pot
$5

50/50 Tickets

Gun Raffle
$20

Gun Raffle Tickets.

Tag Grab
$25

Basket Raffle Tickets

Liquor Pull
$45

Liquor Pull Tickets

Liquor Pull 2
$35

Liquor Pull Tickets

Wine Pull
$25

Wine Pull Tickets

Wine Pull 2
$35

Wine Pull Tickets

Grab Bag 1
$5
Grab Bag 2
$10
Grab Bag 3
$15
Grab Bag Option 4
$20
Grab Bag Option 5
$25
Grab Bag Option 6
$30
Grab Bag 7
$45
Grab Bag 8
$50
Grab Bag 9
$75
Grab Bag 10
$100
Live Auction Item 1:
$300

Small Cooler and Pizza Oven

Live Auction Item 2:
$400

Turkey Cross, Swamp and River Tour

Live Auction Item 3:
$300

Painting by Ashley

Live Auction Item 3 - 2nd run
$425

Painting by Ashley

Live Auction Item 4:
$2,700

Stewart Mansion Stay

Live Auction Item 5:
$500

Arkeen Quilt

Live Auction Item 6:
$700

Commissioned 20" Fine Art Portrait and One Night Stay in Historic Downtown Fort Worth

Live Auction Item 7:
$200

Mead Basket

Live Auction Item 8:
$1,000

Texas Trinity - OC Cookers Donation

Live Auction Item 9:
$850

Porch Set

Live Auction Item 10:
$300

Houston Rodeo Painting #1

Live Auction Item 11:
$1,000

Gilley's Basket, Red Wings Work Boots, Hat, Spurs

Live Auction Item 12:
$800

Crown Quilt

Live Auction Item 13:
$800

Signed Diamond Rio Guitar

Live Auction Item 14:
$2,500

2 Loads of Limestone Base

Live Auction Item 15:
$300

Stained Glas Cross and Purple Martin House

Live Auction Item 16:
$1,400

Wine Tasting Trip for 12 to the Texas Hills Vineyard

Live Auction Item 17:
$700

Coca-Cola Vanilla Retro Bistro Chair Set and Cooler

Live Auction Item 18:
$300

Water Cooler and Water

Live Auction Item 19:
$550

Texas Basket, bench, and Afghan

Live Auction Item 20:
$400

Houston Rodeo Painting # 2

Live Auction Item 21
$2,000

Recteq Smoke Stone 600 Wood Pellet Wifi Pellet Griddle Black/Silver

Live Auction Item 22
$400

Crown Royal Basket

Live Auction Item 23
$300

45 Minute Ride with Dragon Lady Tours

Live Auction Item 24
$500

Louis Vuitton Perfume - Les Sables Roses

Live Auction Item 25
$700

Larimar Jewlry + River Brims Certificate

Live Auction Item 26
$3,000
Silent Auction Item 1:
$85

Handmade Christmas Wreath

Silent Auction Item 2:
$60

Vintage Decor, Jewelry Display with earrings and a hat and purse

Silent Auction Item 3:
$85

Kid's Basket

Silent Auction Item 4:
$55

Cutting Board

Silent Auction Item 5:
$100

Fresh Made Cake

Silent Auction Item 6:
$11

Christmas Yard Basket

Silent Auction Item 7:
$155

Easter Extravaganza

Silent Auction Item 8:
$45

Chicken Lovers Basket

Silent Auction Item 9:
$100

Barrel of Flowers

Silent Auction Item 10:
$45

Armadillo Necklace and Earrings

Silent Auction Item 11:
$85

Old Fashioned Bucket

Silent Auction Item 12:
$130

Christmas Snow People

Silent Auction Item 13:
$45

In Laws Basket

Silent Auction Item 14:
$50

Every Saint

Silent Auction Item 15:
$100

Handmade Cross

Silent Auction Item 16:
$175

The Cowboy Bucket

Silent Auction Item 17:
$25

Lemon Time

Silent Auction Item 18:
$75

Santa's Basket

Silent Auction Item 19
$50

Saved by the Grace of God Belt Bracelet

Silent Auction Item 20
$100

Cow Pictures Bathroom Set

Silent Auction Item 21
$125

Handmade cross

Silent Auction Item 22
$105

Jack Daneils Limited Bottle Set

Silent Auction Item 23
$35

Work Hard Dream Big Bracelet

Silent Auction Item 24
$200

Forever Arrangement J Scott

Silent Auction Item 25
$85

Gift Certificate for A/C Services and pocket knife

Silent Auction Item 26
$100

American Mugs & Plaque paired with a candy dish

Silent Auction Item 27
$25

Birdhouse, Feeder, knife

Silent Auction Item 28
$80

Beach Lover's Decor

Silent Auction Item 29
$50

Kitchen Helpers

Silent Auction Item 30
$80

Crazy about Cows

Silent Auction Item 31
$110

Christmas Trio

Silent Auction Item 32
$50

Highland Cow Stained Glass

Silent Auction Item 33
$25

Whale of a Tale!

Silent Auction Item 34
$175

Tamale Party!

Silent Auction Item 35
$30


Golfing Frog

Silent Auction Item 36
$100

AC Services, Light Bar and EAgle Eye Knife

Silent Auction Item 37
$145

17" Table Top Griddle

Silent Auction Item 38
$100

Cutting board with angel wings and acts 20:35

