2025 Auction Items

Set ups for Drinks
Wine, Margaritas, Slushies
50/50 Tickets
Gun Raffle Tickets.
Basket Raffle Tickets
Liquor Pull Tickets
Wine Pull Tickets
Small Cooler and Pizza Oven
Turkey Cross, Swamp and River Tour
Painting by Ashley
Stewart Mansion Stay
Arkeen Quilt
Commissioned 20" Fine Art Portrait and One Night Stay in Historic Downtown Fort Worth
Mead Basket
Texas Trinity - OC Cookers Donation
Porch Set
Houston Rodeo Painting #1
Gilley's Basket, Red Wings Work Boots, Hat, Spurs
Crown Quilt
Signed Diamond Rio Guitar
2 Loads of Limestone Base
Stained Glas Cross and Purple Martin House
Wine Tasting Trip for 12 to the Texas Hills Vineyard
Coca-Cola Vanilla Retro Bistro Chair Set and Cooler
Water Cooler and Water
Texas Basket, bench, and Afghan
Houston Rodeo Painting # 2
Recteq Smoke Stone 600 Wood Pellet Wifi Pellet Griddle Black/Silver
Crown Royal Basket
45 Minute Ride with Dragon Lady Tours
Louis Vuitton Perfume - Les Sables Roses
Larimar Jewlry + River Brims Certificate
Handmade Christmas Wreath
Vintage Decor, Jewelry Display with earrings and a hat and purse
Kid's Basket
Cutting Board
Fresh Made Cake
Christmas Yard Basket
Easter Extravaganza
Chicken Lovers Basket
Barrel of Flowers
Armadillo Necklace and Earrings
Old Fashioned Bucket
Christmas Snow People
In Laws Basket
Every Saint
Handmade Cross
The Cowboy Bucket
Lemon Time
Santa's Basket
Saved by the Grace of God Belt Bracelet
Cow Pictures Bathroom Set
Handmade cross
Jack Daneils Limited Bottle Set
Work Hard Dream Big Bracelet
Forever Arrangement J Scott
Gift Certificate for A/C Services and pocket knife
American Mugs & Plaque paired with a candy dish
Birdhouse, Feeder, knife
Beach Lover's Decor
Kitchen Helpers
Crazy about Cows
Christmas Trio
Highland Cow Stained Glass
Whale of a Tale!
Tamale Party!
Golfing Frog
AC Services, Light Bar and EAgle Eye Knife
17" Table Top Griddle
Cutting board with angel wings and acts 20:35
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!