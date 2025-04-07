2025 Auction Shop

Bring the vineyards straight to your doorstep! You and your guests will taste wines from different parts of the world that you may not find through other outlets. This wine sampling is a great way to understand unique wines and have fun in the process. Many of our wines are produced in limited quantities and may not be available every year! We focus on bringing unique grapes and lesser known wine regions to your sampling. With PRP, you notice these differences as your spend time with your personal Wine Consultant. PRP Wine International has been providing In Home Wine Samplings to clients since 1989. Our mission is to deliver a personal In Home Wine Sampling Experience of fun, laughter, and culture to every home. Includes: -Premium Wine Sampling for up to 12 people -8 bottles of wine -90-minute session with personal Wine Consultant Valid within 90 minute drive of this PRP Wine Location (applies to in-person and virtual tastings). Tastings available in the following states only: IL, IN, MI, FL, NC, CA, WI, MO, AZ. Must be 21 y.o. to participate. Void where prohibited by law. At the conclusion of the wine sampling, you will have an opportunity to place an order with your Consultant for any wines you’d like to acquire since they are not found in restaurants or stores in the US, however no purchase is required.
Bring the vineyards straight to your doorstep! You and your guests will taste wines from different parts of the world that you may not find through other outlets. This wine sampling is a great way to understand unique wines and have fun in the process. Many of our wines are produced in limited quantities and may not be available every year! We focus on bringing unique grapes and lesser known wine regions to your sampling. With PRP, you notice these differences as your spend time with your personal Wine Consultant. PRP Wine International has been providing In Home Wine Samplings to clients since 1989. Our mission is to deliver a personal In Home Wine Sampling Experience of fun, laughter, and culture to every home. Includes: -Premium Wine Sampling for up to 12 people -8 bottles of wine -90-minute session with personal Wine Consultant Valid within 90 minute drive of this PRP Wine Location (applies to in-person and virtual tastings). Tastings available in the following states only: IL, IN, MI, FL, NC, CA, WI, MO, AZ. Must be 21 y.o. to participate. Void where prohibited by law. At the conclusion of the wine sampling, you will have an opportunity to place an order with your Consultant for any wines you’d like to acquire since they are not found in restaurants or stores in the US, however no purchase is required.
2. Private Cooking Class with Italian Chef
$440
Enjoy the culture and food of Italy from the comfort of your home! With this Virtual Cooking Class, you and your friends (up to 6 people total) will receive private instruction from an Italian chef. Make Tuscan creations as you sip your wine and enjoy tunes specifically chosen for you. Select one menu from a variety of options, receive your ingredient list, and go to the store to get prepared. At the agreed upon day and time, the private lesson will start, music will be turned on, and the cooking will begin! INCLUDES: - Virtual Private Cooking Instruction for 6 People - Musical Playlist - Suggested Wine Pairings - Recipe Book and Tips - 20% Discount on Any Future Bookings Experience lasts from 2 to 2.5 hours and is for up to 6 people from multiple devices. Ingredients not included. Valid online for a wide variety of dates. Subject to availability of Italian chef. Class not to be scheduled after 2 PM Eastern due to time difference. Book within 12 months of purchase.
Enjoy the culture and food of Italy from the comfort of your home! With this Virtual Cooking Class, you and your friends (up to 6 people total) will receive private instruction from an Italian chef. Make Tuscan creations as you sip your wine and enjoy tunes specifically chosen for you. Select one menu from a variety of options, receive your ingredient list, and go to the store to get prepared. At the agreed upon day and time, the private lesson will start, music will be turned on, and the cooking will begin! INCLUDES: - Virtual Private Cooking Instruction for 6 People - Musical Playlist - Suggested Wine Pairings - Recipe Book and Tips - 20% Discount on Any Future Bookings Experience lasts from 2 to 2.5 hours and is for up to 6 people from multiple devices. Ingredients not included. Valid online for a wide variety of dates. Subject to availability of Italian chef. Class not to be scheduled after 2 PM Eastern due to time difference. Book within 12 months of purchase.
3. Europe & More! 7-Night Resort Stay
$1,000
Choose from up to 3,000 resorts across the globe, including in the US, Canada, Mexico, Caribbean, Atlantic Islands, and Central and South America. Popular domestic destinations include The Rockies, Orlando, Las Vegas, Tahoe, and Cape Cod. Package includes: - 7 nights of resort accommodations - Accommodations available for 2 adults as well as for 2 adults and 2 children (11 and under). Paid upgrades available. - Browse resorts and availability here: www.mywebrez.com/odenzaowrp Some resorts charge a mandatory resort fee (ranging from $0 to $50/night) that is out of Odenza's control. View resorts, availability, room details, and applicable fees at: www.mywebrez.com/odenzaowrp Tip: When searching availability, start with a broad date range (say, an 8-week window), then view specific dates available at each resort.
Choose from up to 3,000 resorts across the globe, including in the US, Canada, Mexico, Caribbean, Atlantic Islands, and Central and South America. Popular domestic destinations include The Rockies, Orlando, Las Vegas, Tahoe, and Cape Cod. Package includes: - 7 nights of resort accommodations - Accommodations available for 2 adults as well as for 2 adults and 2 children (11 and under). Paid upgrades available. - Browse resorts and availability here: www.mywebrez.com/odenzaowrp Some resorts charge a mandatory resort fee (ranging from $0 to $50/night) that is out of Odenza's control. View resorts, availability, room details, and applicable fees at: www.mywebrez.com/odenzaowrp Tip: When searching availability, start with a broad date range (say, an 8-week window), then view specific dates available at each resort.
5. 4-Night Vacation to Montana!
$1,800
Experience the rugged beauty of Montana with a 4-night stay at your choice of hotels, where breathtaking landscapes and outdoor adventures await. This getaway promises relaxation, exploration, and unforgettable memories in the heart of Big Sky Country. INCLUDES: - 4 nights in your choice of properties in Montana. - Choose from hotels and resorts detailed in the link below. - Room will accommodate 2 adults and may contain a large bed or two smaller beds at the property's discretion. - Upgrade your room, extend your stay, and add additional travelers for a fee at redemption. Some resorts charge a resort fee at check-in, as well as a refundable deposit. View valid resorts, current availability, estimated fees at check-in, and booking terms at: https://redeem.travelpledge.com/T51061
Experience the rugged beauty of Montana with a 4-night stay at your choice of hotels, where breathtaking landscapes and outdoor adventures await. This getaway promises relaxation, exploration, and unforgettable memories in the heart of Big Sky Country. INCLUDES: - 4 nights in your choice of properties in Montana. - Choose from hotels and resorts detailed in the link below. - Room will accommodate 2 adults and may contain a large bed or two smaller beds at the property's discretion. - Upgrade your room, extend your stay, and add additional travelers for a fee at redemption. Some resorts charge a resort fee at check-in, as well as a refundable deposit. View valid resorts, current availability, estimated fees at check-in, and booking terms at: https://redeem.travelpledge.com/T51061
7. 4-Night All-Inclusive Escape to Cancun!
$1,300
Enjoy this four-night all-inclusive vacation for two at the Hotel All Ritmo Cancun & Waterpark. This family-friendly hotel is 3.5 stars and is wrapped in a classic-Mexican environment that offers an excellent personalized service. A wide variety of activities and attractions guarantee you a lot of fun and the perfect adventure. Experience The Tree House with 4 waterfalls and exciting water slides, water umbrellas, the unmissable and always refreshing bucket of water. INCLUDES: - 4 nights in Standard Room - All food and beverage during your stay - Activities and nightly entertainment - Fitness center - All taxes and fees Garden view room comes with a king size bed or two double beds and bathroom. All Ritmo is located 2 km north of downtown Cancun in the area of Playa Mujeres which is facing the Caribbean Sea. Upgrades (e.g, add kids) and date changes may be available for an additional fee.
Enjoy this four-night all-inclusive vacation for two at the Hotel All Ritmo Cancun & Waterpark. This family-friendly hotel is 3.5 stars and is wrapped in a classic-Mexican environment that offers an excellent personalized service. A wide variety of activities and attractions guarantee you a lot of fun and the perfect adventure. Experience The Tree House with 4 waterfalls and exciting water slides, water umbrellas, the unmissable and always refreshing bucket of water. INCLUDES: - 4 nights in Standard Room - All food and beverage during your stay - Activities and nightly entertainment - Fitness center - All taxes and fees Garden view room comes with a king size bed or two double beds and bathroom. All Ritmo is located 2 km north of downtown Cancun in the area of Playa Mujeres which is facing the Caribbean Sea. Upgrades (e.g, add kids) and date changes may be available for an additional fee.
9. Golf Resort Getaway! Florida or Arizona
$1,000
Escape to your choice of 3 and 4-star golf resorts in Florida, Arizona, and a variety of other destinations. Whether you seek relaxation or championship-level play, this getaway promises the perfect blend of leisure and excitement. INCLUDES: - 3 nights in your choice of golf resorts detailed in the link below - Destinations include Arizona, Florida, Michigan, Colorado, and California, with the most options in Arizona and Florida - Room will accommodate 2 adults and may contain a large bed or two smaller beds at hotel's discretion - Upgrade your room, add additional travelers, and extend your stay for a fee at redemption This package does not include greens fees. Traveler is responsible for booking their golf after certificate redemption. There is no requirement to purchase golf to redeem. Some properties charge a resort fee at check-in, as well as a refundable deposit. View valid resorts, current availability, estimated fees at check-in, and booking terms at: https://redeem.travelpledge.com/T31106
Escape to your choice of 3 and 4-star golf resorts in Florida, Arizona, and a variety of other destinations. Whether you seek relaxation or championship-level play, this getaway promises the perfect blend of leisure and excitement. INCLUDES: - 3 nights in your choice of golf resorts detailed in the link below - Destinations include Arizona, Florida, Michigan, Colorado, and California, with the most options in Arizona and Florida - Room will accommodate 2 adults and may contain a large bed or two smaller beds at hotel's discretion - Upgrade your room, add additional travelers, and extend your stay for a fee at redemption This package does not include greens fees. Traveler is responsible for booking their golf after certificate redemption. There is no requirement to purchase golf to redeem. Some properties charge a resort fee at check-in, as well as a refundable deposit. View valid resorts, current availability, estimated fees at check-in, and booking terms at: https://redeem.travelpledge.com/T31106
10. 4-Night Family All-Inclusive Vacation!
$2,400
Escape to tropical paradise with a 4-night, all-inclusive getaway for a family of four to your choice Cancun, Punta Cana, and other select destinations! Treat your family to pristine beaches, exciting water activities, and unforgettable family moments. INCLUDES: - 4 nights in your choice of all-inclusive resorts in Cancun, Punta Cana, and other select destinations - Choose from highly rated 4 and 5-star resorts detailed in the link below - All meals and beverages included in the resort's all-inclusive plan (some premium items may require additional charge) - Room accommodates 2 adults and 2 children (12 y.o. and under at check in) and contains king bed plus sofa bed or two double beds, or another comparable configuration - Room upgrades, extended dates, premium dates, and additional travelers (including children over 12 y.o.) may be added for a fee at redemption Some resorts charge local tourism taxes at check-in, as well as a refundable deposit. View valid resorts, current availability, and booking terms at: https://redeem.travelpledge.com/T41086
Escape to tropical paradise with a 4-night, all-inclusive getaway for a family of four to your choice Cancun, Punta Cana, and other select destinations! Treat your family to pristine beaches, exciting water activities, and unforgettable family moments. INCLUDES: - 4 nights in your choice of all-inclusive resorts in Cancun, Punta Cana, and other select destinations - Choose from highly rated 4 and 5-star resorts detailed in the link below - All meals and beverages included in the resort's all-inclusive plan (some premium items may require additional charge) - Room accommodates 2 adults and 2 children (12 y.o. and under at check in) and contains king bed plus sofa bed or two double beds, or another comparable configuration - Room upgrades, extended dates, premium dates, and additional travelers (including children over 12 y.o.) may be added for a fee at redemption Some resorts charge local tourism taxes at check-in, as well as a refundable deposit. View valid resorts, current availability, and booking terms at: https://redeem.travelpledge.com/T41086
11. Game Show Battle Rooms Basket
$45
1 Basket (1 show for up to 6 people, a tshirt, trophy, koozie, and a foam finger). $226 value.
1 Basket (1 show for up to 6 people, a tshirt, trophy, koozie, and a foam finger). $226 value.
13. Rockabye Baby Basket
$7.50
4 CD's, 1 onesie, and 1 bib. $65 value.
4 CD's, 1 onesie, and 1 bib. $65 value.
14. Arizona Cardinals hat and shirt
$15
Arizona Cardinals hat and t-shirt. $60 value.
Arizona Cardinals hat and t-shirt. $60 value.
24. Vintage German Figurine
$15
Goeble German Figurine. $75 value.
Goeble German Figurine. $75 value.
25. Snow Baby Porcelain Doll
$7.50
Snow baby porcelain doll by award winning German artist (1996). Item is not opened. Value $40
Snow baby porcelain doll by award winning German artist (1996). Item is not opened. Value $40
27. Nathan Roberts Collage
$14
Handmade paper collage. $75 value.
Handmade paper collage. $75 value.
28. Pressed Flower Art and Bookmark
$14
Framed pressed flower art by artist Michelle Kim and flower pressed bookmark. $64 value.
Framed pressed flower art by artist Michelle Kim and flower pressed bookmark. $64 value.
29. Print and Handmade Earrings
$15
"I'm Stronger Than I Think" limited edition print (medium- ink on paper) by Carolina Adams and handmade earrings by DassyDas designs. $73 value.
"I'm Stronger Than I Think" limited edition print (medium- ink on paper) by Carolina Adams and handmade earrings by DassyDas designs. $73 value.
31. Desert Figs Design Ring
$15
Desert Figs Design Metal Ring. $98 value.
Desert Figs Design Metal Ring. $98 value.
34. Lava Flow Hand-Poured Art
$14
Lava Flow Hand-poured art by artist Katrina Karfineart. $60 value.
Lava Flow Hand-poured art by artist Katrina Karfineart. $60 value.
35. 26x54 Hand Painted Art Piece
$60
26x54 hand painted art piece by Brooke Blakeman. $400 value.
26x54 hand painted art piece by Brooke Blakeman. $400 value.
37. Mixed Media Fine Art Print
$6
12x18 "Not Always Black and White" mixed media fine art print by Mary Hone Photography. $40 value.
12x18 "Not Always Black and White" mixed media fine art print by Mary Hone Photography. $40 value.
44. Picture By John Farrell
$8
Includes: 4x6 Picture by John Farrell. $60 value.
Includes: 4x6 Picture by John Farrell. $60 value.
46. Wheel of Fortune Basket
$12
Certificate to a taping of wheel of fortune (4 people), a fanny pack, a pin and a pen. $100 value.
Certificate to a taping of wheel of fortune (4 people), a fanny pack, a pin and a pen. $100 value.
53. Martial Arts Class
$35
Includes two options: Mat Monkey 1 or Ninja Classes. Value $192.
Includes two options: Mat Monkey 1 or Ninja Classes. Value $192.
54. Martial Arts Class
$35
Includes two options: Mat Monkey 1 or Ninja Classes. Value $192.
Includes two options: Mat Monkey 1 or Ninja Classes. Value $192.
55. Martial Arts Class
$35
Includes two options: Mat Monkeys 2 OR Junior Samauri. Value $192.
Includes two options: Mat Monkeys 2 OR Junior Samauri. Value $192.
56. Martial Arts Class
$35
Includes two options: Mat Monkeys 2 OR Junior Samauri. Value $192.
Includes two options: Mat Monkeys 2 OR Junior Samauri. Value $192.
80. Wildlife World Zoo & Aquarium & Safari Park
$50
Includes: 10 child passes to the zoo (3-12). Value $290.
Includes: 10 child passes to the zoo (3-12). Value $290.
82-83. PRP Wine International Tasting
$165
Includes: One tasting for an 8-bottle in-home virtual wine samplings for up to 12 people. Value $415.
Includes: One tasting for an 8-bottle in-home virtual wine samplings for up to 12 people. Value $415.
84-85. PRP Wine International Tasting
$165
Includes: One tasting for an 6-bottle in-home virtual wine samplings. Value $415.
Includes: One tasting for an 6-bottle in-home virtual wine samplings. Value $415.
88. Elite Island Resorts Vacation
$850
Includes: 7-10 nights at the Pineapple Beach Club Antigua with Oceanview accommodations for up to three rooms (double occupancy). Adults-Only. Value $3,150.
Includes: 7-10 nights at the Pineapple Beach Club Antigua with Oceanview accommodations for up to three rooms (double occupancy). Adults-Only. Value $3,150.
89. Elite Island Resorts Vacation
$850
Includes: 7-10 nights at the St. James Club Antigua with Premium accommodations for up to three rooms (double occupancy). Family-Friendly. Value $3,600.
Includes: 7-10 nights at the St. James Club Antigua with Premium accommodations for up to three rooms (double occupancy). Family-Friendly. Value $3,600.
90. Elite Island Resorts Vacation
$850
Includes: 7-10 nights at The Club Barbados Resort and Spa with a one bedroom suite accommodations for up to three rooms (double occupancy). Adults-Only. Value $3,225.
Includes: 7-10 nights at The Club Barbados Resort and Spa with a one bedroom suite accommodations for up to three rooms (double occupancy). Adults-Only. Value $3,225.
91. Elite Island Resorts Vacation
$850
Includes: 7-10 nights at The Verandah Antigua with a water view suite accommodations for up to three rooms (double occupancy). Adults-Only. Value $4,200.
Includes: 7-10 nights at The Verandah Antigua with a water view suite accommodations for up to three rooms (double occupancy). Adults-Only. Value $4,200.
92. Elite Island Resorts Vacation
$850
Includes: 7-10 nights at the Hammock Cove Antigua with a luxury water view accommodations for up to three rooms (double occupancy). Adults-Only. Value $5,700.
Includes: 7-10 nights at the Hammock Cove Antigua with a luxury water view accommodations for up to three rooms (double occupancy). Adults-Only. Value $5,700.
93. Elite Island Resorts Vacation
$850
Includes: 7-10 nights at the Los Establish Boutique Resort with a luxurious scenic accommodations for up to three rooms (double occupancy). Adults/Family (8+). Choose one adventure daily: Zip-Lining through the Rainforest, Rum Tasting Tour, River Rafting on the Chiriqui River, Coffee Plantation Tour, Bird Watching at Paradise Gardens, Hiking to the Lost Waterfalls, Panoramic Rainforest Tour, Walk along Hanging Bridges, Cangilones River Tour, and Spa Treatment. Value $4,350.
Includes: 7-10 nights at the Los Establish Boutique Resort with a luxurious scenic accommodations for up to three rooms (double occupancy). Adults/Family (8+). Choose one adventure daily: Zip-Lining through the Rainforest, Rum Tasting Tour, River Rafting on the Chiriqui River, Coffee Plantation Tour, Bird Watching at Paradise Gardens, Hiking to the Lost Waterfalls, Panoramic Rainforest Tour, Walk along Hanging Bridges, Cangilones River Tour, and Spa Treatment. Value $4,350.
94. Elite Island Resorts Vacation
$850
Includes: 7-10 nights at the Galley Bay Resort & Spa Antigua with a beachfront resort accommodation for up to three rooms (double occupancy). Adults-Only. Value $5,700.
Includes: 7-10 nights at the Galley Bay Resort & Spa Antigua with a beachfront resort accommodation for up to three rooms (double occupancy). Adults-Only. Value $5,700.
99. Michael McKee Gallery
$30
Includes: 16x24 "Aspen Highlands Summer" print of pastel painting. Value $225.
Includes: 16x24 "Aspen Highlands Summer" print of pastel painting. Value $225.
100. Bourbon with two glasses
$30
One bottle of Carefree distillery bourbon and two glasses. Value of $90.
One bottle of Carefree distillery bourbon and two glasses. Value of $90.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!