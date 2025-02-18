AURORA VIP Benefit at VAN 2025

This VIP ticket grants you access to a curated evening of art, culture, and connection, with a birds eye view, overlooking Video Art Night, complimentary food from 7 PM to 10 PM. Drinks available for purchase.
AURORA VIP Benefit Experience $125 Ticket
$125
This VIP ticket grants you access to a curated evening of art, culture, and connection, with a birds eye view, overlooking Video Art Night, complimentary food and 4 drink tickets from 7 PM to 10 PM.
AURORA VIP Benefit Experience $200 Ticket
$200
This VIP ticket grants you access to a curated evening of art, culture, and connection, with a birds eye view, overlooking Video Art Night, complimentary food and unlimited drinks from 7 PM to 10 PM.
AURORA VIP Benefit Experience Sponsorship
$2,500
Name listed on select digital communications and logo featured on website for six months, 6 tickets to VIP event preview, 6 tickets for a VAN Curatorial Art tour.
AURORA VIP Benefit Experience Sponsorship
$5,000
Name listed on all event digital communications and logo featured on website and select times on the 104-foot-tall Media Wall, 8 tickets to VIP event, Onsite name recognition, 8 tickets for a VAN Curatorial Art tour, Private table on the 2nd floor overlooking VAN.
AURORA VIP Benefit Experience Sponsorship
$10,000
Logo listed on all event digital communications and logo featured on website and all night on the 104-foot-tall Media Wall, 10 tickets to VIP event, Onsite logo recognition, 10 tickets for a VAN Curatorial Art tour, Private Patio on the 2nd floor overlooking VAN, 2 tickets for a Guided Art Tour of the Dallas Cowboys Stadium Art Collection.
