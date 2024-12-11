2025 Autastic Golf Tournament

A Mulligan gives your team an extra shot to improve your game. Use it to replay a stroke without penalty, providing a second chance to perfect your swing. The Red Tee offers your team a strategic advantage by allowing one player to tee off from a more favorable position on a single hole. This can significantly enhance your team’s performance by shortening the hole length.

