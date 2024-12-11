An Autastic Dream Inc

An Autastic Dream Inc

2025 Autastic Golf Tournament

3457 Bynum Dr

Farmville, NC 27828

HOLE SPONSOR
$150
Signage on the green as hole sponsor
SINGLE PLAYER
$120
Will be placed with other single players to form a team of four. Golf Cart Lunch at Event.
TEAM OF FOUR
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Four Players Golf Cart Lunch at Event
TEAM MULLIGEN/RED TEE
$40
A Mulligan gives your team an extra shot to improve your game. Use it to replay a stroke without penalty, providing a second chance to perfect your swing. The Red Tee offers your team a strategic advantage by allowing one player to tee off from a more favorable position on a single hole. This can significantly enhance your team’s performance by shortening the hole length.
AUTASTIC SPONSOR
$500
Acknowledgment in event program Complimentary team entry (1 team)
SILVER SPONSOR
$1,000
Acknowledgement in event program Complimentary team entry (2 teams)
GOLD SPONSOR
$2,500
Logo included on select event materials Recognition during the event Complimentary team entry (3 teams)
PLATINUM SPONSOR
$5,000
Logo included on select event materials Recognition during the event Complimentary team entry (3 teams)
TITLE SPONSOR
$10,000
Premier logo placement on all event materials Speaking opportunity at the event Complimentary team entry (5 teams)
