2025 Autastic Golf Tournament

Will be placed with other single players to form a team of four.
Golf Cart
Lunch at Event.
TEAM OF FOUR
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Four Players
Golf Cart
Lunch at Event
TEAM MULLIGEN/RED TEE
$40
A Mulligan gives your team an extra shot to improve your game. Use it to replay a stroke without penalty, providing a second chance to perfect your swing.
The Red Tee offers your team a strategic advantage by allowing one player to tee off from a more favorable position on a single hole.
This can significantly enhance your team’s performance by shortening the hole length.
AUTASTIC SPONSOR
$500
Acknowledgment in event program
Complimentary team entry (1 team)
SILVER SPONSOR
$1,000
Acknowledgement in event program
Complimentary team entry (2 teams)
GOLD SPONSOR
$2,500
Logo included on select event materials
Recognition during the event
Complimentary team entry (3 teams)
PLATINUM SPONSOR
$5,000
Logo included on select event materials
Recognition during the event
Complimentary team entry (3 teams)
TITLE SPONSOR
$10,000
Premier logo placement on all event materials
Speaking opportunity at the event
Complimentary team entry (5 teams)
Add a donation for An Autastic Dream Inc
$
