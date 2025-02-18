2025 Autumn Festival

220 Oak St

Oneida, TN 37841, USA

General admission
$5
This is entry to the event per individual. This includes the free games.
Pie baking and Chili cooking contests
$10
This will enter you in the chance to win a $75 prize if your dish wins the cook off!
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing