little Charity ministries
2025 Autumn Festival
220 Oak St
Oneida, TN 37841, USA
General admission
$5
This is entry to the event per individual. This includes the free games.
Pie baking and Chili cooking contests
$10
This will enter you in the chance to win a $75 prize if your dish wins the cook off!
