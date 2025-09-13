2025 AVHS Band Parent Preview Silent Auction

See Harrison and Sarah immediately following the event
Cupcake pan, sprinkles, cake mixes, cupcake liners, measuring cup set, frosting,
Gift Cards for: Target, Chick-Fil-A, Amazon, Jersey Mike's, Sephora, Road Blox, Apple, Panda Express, Starbucks, Cane's, Multi-restaurant. Valued over $150
Blanket, Purse, 2 t-shirts (XL-Red, L-Red), crew neck sweatshirts (2XL - Lt Grey), zipper hoodie (Large), 2 hoodies (M-Red/Grey, L-Grey), light long-sleeved hoodie (Medium). (Can be switched for different sizes, if available.)
Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker, Ice Cream Recipe Book, Ice cream Containers, sugar cones, waffle cones, waffle bowls, banana split tray, ice cream bowls, plastic spoons
Woofgang Bakery treats and toys
2 Coffee Mugs, Starbucks Tumbler, Coffee Blends, Multiple Boxes of Tea, Coffee Syrup Set, Electric Frother, Coffee Wall Art, Creamer
Pasta, Olive Oil, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Red Sauce, Vodka Sauce, Italian Soda, Crackers, Baguettes, Pesto Sauce, Bruschetta, Chocolate Bark - donated by Whole Food
ULTA gift card, candle, body soaps, sugar scrub, hair clips, eyelash curler, hairbrushes, nail file, Sephora gift card, makeup sponge, eye shadow, makeup brush cleaning mat, fuzzy headband
Monopoly, Jaws, Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza card game, Uno, Uno Flip, Twister, Family New Phone Who Dis, Fortnite Lego set, Game that Song card game, dice games
Laundry basket, wool dryer balls, washing machine cleaner, stain remover spray, non-slip hangers, tide detergent, static guard
Gas card, auto detailing kit, armor all wipes, armor all wash and wax, collapsible bucket, car tote organizer, non-scratch mitt, window breaker, car trash cans, air fresheners, car blanket
Sanrio plushie, mini stationary drawer, stickers, wall hooks, memo pad, purse, phone charm, pens, phone holder
Starbuck Tumblers, assorted candies, microwave popcorn, Oreos, soda, popcorn seasoning, snack box, cinemark gift card $50
Microwave popcorn, popcorn seasonings, sodas, assorted candies, fandango gift card, popcorn bowl, Oreos
Bagged tea, 2 Blankets, Barnes and Noble gift card, candle, set of bookmarks, dove chocolate, coffee mug, suncatcher, tote bag, cozy socks
BBQ Sauce, Grill Brush, Meat Thermometer, Firestarter brick, grill gloves, apron, Chimney starter, tinfoil pans, cornhole game, spatula, seasoning variety
Chocolate Cookie Decorating Kit, Sprinkles, Tube of icing, measuring cups, frosting, cookie cutters, glitter gel icing, Frosting press
Hat, Lanyard, 2 t-shirts (M-Grey, L-Red), crew neck sweatshirt (L-Dk Grey), flag, hoodie (Medium). (Can be switched for different sizes, if available.)
Chick-fil-a, Apple, in-n-out, Starbucks, Target, McDonalds, Retail Therapy. valued over $250
