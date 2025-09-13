eventClosed

2025 AVHS Band Parent Preview Silent Auction

See Harrison and Sarah immediately following the event

Spooky Sweets - Basket #1
$25

Cupcake pan, sprinkles, cake mixes, cupcake liners, measuring cup set, frosting,

Card Collection - Basket #2
$100

Gift Cards for: Target, Chick-Fil-A, Amazon, Jersey Mike's, Sephora, Road Blox, Apple, Panda Express, Starbucks, Cane's, Multi-restaurant. Valued over $150

Go Aggies! - Basket #3
$50

Blanket, Purse, 2 t-shirts (XL-Red, L-Red), crew neck sweatshirts (2XL - Lt Grey), zipper hoodie (Large), 2 hoodies (M-Red/Grey, L-Grey), light long-sleeved hoodie (Medium). (Can be switched for different sizes, if available.)

Sundae Fun Day - Basket #4
$50

Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker, Ice Cream Recipe Book, Ice cream Containers, sugar cones, waffle cones, waffle bowls, banana split tray, ice cream bowls, plastic spoons

Man's Best Friend - Basket #5
$25

Woofgang Bakery treats and toys

Coffee Connoisseur - Basket #6
$25

2 Coffee Mugs, Starbucks Tumbler, Coffee Blends, Multiple Boxes of Tea, Coffee Syrup Set, Electric Frother, Coffee Wall Art, Creamer

Taste of Italy - Basket #7
$25

Pasta, Olive Oil, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Red Sauce, Vodka Sauce, Italian Soda, Crackers, Baguettes, Pesto Sauce, Bruschetta, Chocolate Bark - donated by Whole Food

Spa Day - Basket #8
$25

ULTA gift card, candle, body soaps, sugar scrub, hair clips, eyelash curler, hairbrushes, nail file, Sephora gift card, makeup sponge, eye shadow, makeup brush cleaning mat, fuzzy headband

Game Night - Basket #9
$25

Monopoly, Jaws, Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza card game, Uno, Uno Flip, Twister, Family New Phone Who Dis, Fortnite Lego set, Game that Song card game, dice games

Laundry Day - Basket #10
$25

Laundry basket, wool dryer balls, washing machine cleaner, stain remover spray, non-slip hangers, tide detergent, static guard

Detailed - Basket #11
$25

Gas card, auto detailing kit, armor all wipes, armor all wash and wax, collapsible bucket, car tote organizer, non-scratch mitt, window breaker, car trash cans, air fresheners, car blanket

Hello Kitty Care Kit - Basket #12
$25

Sanrio plushie, mini stationary drawer, stickers, wall hooks, memo pad, purse, phone charm, pens, phone holder

Movie Night 2, The Sequel - Basket #13
$25

Starbuck Tumblers, assorted candies, microwave popcorn, Oreos, soda, popcorn seasoning, snack box, cinemark gift card $50

Movie Night - Basket #14
$25

Microwave popcorn, popcorn seasonings, sodas, assorted candies, fandango gift card, popcorn bowl, Oreos

Cozy Corner - Basket #15
$25

Bagged tea, 2 Blankets, Barnes and Noble gift card, candle, set of bookmarks, dove chocolate, coffee mug, suncatcher, tote bag, cozy socks

King of the Grill - Basket #16
$25

BBQ Sauce, Grill Brush, Meat Thermometer, Firestarter brick, grill gloves, apron, Chimney starter, tinfoil pans, cornhole game, spatula, seasoning variety

Haunted Harvest - Basket #17
$25

Chocolate Cookie Decorating Kit, Sprinkles, Tube of icing, measuring cups, frosting, cookie cutters, glitter gel icing, Frosting press

School Spirit - Basket #18
$25

Hat, Lanyard, 2 t-shirts (M-Grey, L-Red), crew neck sweatshirt (L-Dk Grey), flag, hoodie (Medium). (Can be switched for different sizes, if available.)

A Card a Day - Basket #19
$100

Chick-fil-a, Apple, in-n-out, Starbucks, Target, McDonalds, Retail Therapy. valued over $250

