2025 AWA RTC clay shoot sponsors

🏢 Logo recognition at all 7 AWA locations throughout Wisconsin
👥 Two 5-member teams at the fundraiser
📍 Premier signage at registration, dinner, lunch, and awards area
🎤 Speaking opportunity at the event dinner
🖼️ Featured logo on all event materials, website, and email promotions
📱 Recognition in all social media promotions
🏆 Presented with a commemorative plaque recognizing your support
🏢 Logo recognition at all 7 AWA locations throughout Wisconsin
👥 Two 5-member teams at the fundraiser
📍 Premier signage at registration, dinner, lunch, and awards area
🎤 Speaking opportunity at the event dinner
🖼️ Featured logo on all event materials, website, and email promotions
📱 Recognition in all social media promotions
🏆 Presented with a commemorative plaque recognizing your support
🍽️ Champion (Dinner) Sponsor – $5,000
$5,000
👥 One 5-member team at the fundraiser
🍽️ Signage recognition at dinner
🎯 Name/logo recognition at one shooting station
🌐 Recognition on AWA RTC website
📲 Inclusion in social media promotions 🏆 Presented with a commemorative plaque recognizing your support
👥 One 5-member team at the fundraiser
🍽️ Signage recognition at dinner
🎯 Name/logo recognition at one shooting station
🌐 Recognition on AWA RTC website
📲 Inclusion in social media promotions 🏆 Presented with a commemorative plaque recognizing your support
🍳 Gold (Breakfast) Sponsor – $2,500
$2,500
👥 One 5-member team at the fundraiser
🍳 Signage recognition at breakfast buffet
🎯 Name/logo at one shooting station
🌐 Recognition on website and
📲 Inclusion in social media promotions
🏆 Presented with a commemorative plaque recognizing your support
👥 One 5-member team at the fundraiser
🍳 Signage recognition at breakfast buffet
🎯 Name/logo at one shooting station
🌐 Recognition on website and
📲 Inclusion in social media promotions
🏆 Presented with a commemorative plaque recognizing your support
🍻 Silver (Beverage) Sponsor – $1,500
$1,500
🍻 Name/logo signage at beverage station
🪧 Name/logo on event signage
🌐 Recognition on website 📲 Inclusion in social media promotions
🍻 Name/logo signage at beverage station
🪧 Name/logo on event signage
🌐 Recognition on website 📲 Inclusion in social media promotions
🔫 Gun Board Sponsor – $1,000
$1,000
📍 Name/logo displayed at designated board area
🏅 Acknowledgment during prize announcements
🌐 Name on website sponsor list
📍 Name/logo displayed at designated board area
🏅 Acknowledgment during prize announcements
🌐 Name on website sponsor list
🎯 Station Sponsor – $300
$300
🎯 Name recognition at one shooting station
📲 One featured social media post
🎯 Name recognition at one shooting station
📲 One featured social media post
Add a donation for Askren Wrestling Academy Regional Training Center Inc
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!