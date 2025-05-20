Hosted by

Askren Wrestling Academy Regional Training Center Inc

2025 AWA RTC clay shoot sponsors

W5670 French Rd

Johnson Creek, WI 53038, USA

🏆 Elite Sponsor – $10,000 (Premier Level)
$10,000
🏢 Logo recognition at all 7 AWA locations throughout Wisconsin 👥 Two 5-member teams at the fundraiser 📍 Premier signage at registration, dinner, lunch, and awards area 🎤 Speaking opportunity at the event dinner 🖼️ Featured logo on all event materials, website, and email promotions 📱 Recognition in all social media promotions 🏆 Presented with a commemorative plaque recognizing your support
🍽️ Champion (Dinner) Sponsor – $5,000
$5,000
👥 One 5-member team at the fundraiser 🍽️ Signage recognition at dinner 🎯 Name/logo recognition at one shooting station 🌐 Recognition on AWA RTC website 📲 Inclusion in social media promotions 🏆 Presented with a commemorative plaque recognizing your support
🍳 Gold (Breakfast) Sponsor – $2,500
$2,500
👥 One 5-member team at the fundraiser 🍳 Signage recognition at breakfast buffet 🎯 Name/logo at one shooting station 🌐 Recognition on website and 📲 Inclusion in social media promotions 🏆 Presented with a commemorative plaque recognizing your support
🍻 Silver (Beverage) Sponsor – $1,500
$1,500
🍻 Name/logo signage at beverage station 🪧 Name/logo on event signage 🌐 Recognition on website 📲 Inclusion in social media promotions
🔫 Gun Board Sponsor – $1,000
$1,000
📍 Name/logo displayed at designated board area 🏅 Acknowledgment during prize announcements 🌐 Name on website sponsor list
🎯 Station Sponsor – $300
$300
🎯 Name recognition at one shooting station 📲 One featured social media post
