2025 20th Anniversary Awards and Installation Dinner

Please let us know your dinner preference: Chicken, Salmon or Vegetarian.
Please let us know your dinner preference: Chicken, Salmon or Vegetarian.
General admission Full Table
$1,800
groupTicketCaption
Please let us know your dinner preference: Chicken, Salmon or Vegetarian.
Please let us know your dinner preference: Chicken, Salmon or Vegetarian.
Marquee Sponsor
$7,200
groupTicketCaption
Includes a table of 10, signage on the stage, mention in the program and during the event, social media. Please let us know your dinner preference and the preferences of your guests: Chicken, Salmon or Vegetarian.
Includes a table of 10, signage on the stage, mention in the program and during the event, social media. Please let us know your dinner preference and the preferences of your guests: Chicken, Salmon or Vegetarian.
Bar Sponsor
$3,600
groupTicketCaption
Includes 6 tickets, signage on bar & napkins, mention in program and during the event, social media. Please let us know your dinner preference, and the preferences of your guests: Chicken, Salmon or Vegetarian.
Includes 6 tickets, signage on bar & napkins, mention in program and during the event, social media. Please let us know your dinner preference, and the preferences of your guests: Chicken, Salmon or Vegetarian.
Sweets Sponsor
$1,800
groupTicketCaption
Includes 4 tickets, mention in the program and during the event, social media. Please let us know your dinner preference and the preferences of your guests: Chicken, Salmon or Vegetarian.
Includes 4 tickets, mention in the program and during the event, social media. Please let us know your dinner preference and the preferences of your guests: Chicken, Salmon or Vegetarian.
Hors d’oeuvre Sponsor
$720
groupTicketCaption
Includes 2 tickets, mention in the program, social media. Please let us know your dinner preference and the preference of your guest: Chicken, Salmon or Vegetarian.
Includes 2 tickets, mention in the program, social media. Please let us know your dinner preference and the preference of your guest: Chicken, Salmon or Vegetarian.
Social Sponsor
$360
Includes 1 ticket, mention in the program, social media. Please let us know your dinner preference: Chicken, Salmon or Vegetarian.
Includes 1 ticket, mention in the program, social media. Please let us know your dinner preference: Chicken, Salmon or Vegetarian.