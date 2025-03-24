2025 Awards Ceremony

423 Dalmatian St

Kennett Square, PA 19348, USA

Individual Ticket
$25
Grants individual entry to the event
Agency Ticket (Pack of 10)
$200
Grants entry for 10 individuals from an agency member of the Chester County EMS Council
Friends of EMS Council Sponsorship
$200
Entry level event sponsorship. Sponsorship level includes: ● 1 ticket to the banquet ● Advertising on the website/social media ● Logo in the award program/donor boards
Bronze Event Sponsorship
$1,000
Mid-level event sponsorship. Sponsorship level includes: ● 2 tickets to the banquet ● Advertising on the website/social media ● Logo in the award program/donor boards
Silver Event Sponsorship
$2,000
Upper-level event sponsorship. Sponsorship level includes: ● Shared space in the vendor area including networking opportunities & 4 tickets ● Advertising on the website/social media ● Logo in the award program/donor boards
Gold Event Sponsorship
$3,000
Highest level event sponsorship. Sponsorship level includes: ● A reserved table in the vendor area including networking opportunities & 6 tickets ● Advertising on the website/social media ● Logo in the award program/donor boards

