2025 Awards Ceremony

Grants entry for 10 individuals from an agency member of the Chester County EMS Council
Grants entry for 10 individuals from an agency member of the Chester County EMS Council
Friends of EMS Council Sponsorship
$200
Entry level event sponsorship. Sponsorship level includes:
● 1 ticket to the banquet
● Advertising on the website/social media
● Logo in the award program/donor boards
Bronze Event Sponsorship
$1,000
Mid-level event sponsorship. Sponsorship level includes:
● 2 tickets to the banquet
● Advertising on the website/social media
● Logo in the award program/donor boards
Silver Event Sponsorship
$2,000
Upper-level event sponsorship. Sponsorship level includes:
● Shared space in the vendor area including networking opportunities & 4 tickets
● Advertising on the website/social media
● Logo in the award program/donor boards
Gold Event Sponsorship
$3,000
Highest level event sponsorship. Sponsorship level includes:
● A reserved table in the vendor area including networking opportunities & 6 tickets
● Advertising on the website/social media
● Logo in the award program/donor boards
