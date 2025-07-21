2025 AYBC Color & Foam Fun Run

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About this event
$
Choose this ticket option after August 22.
Choose this ticket option after August 22.
Sponsors Only. If you have purchased a sponsorship, please register your included free participants here.
Title Sponsor of the 2025 Color Obstacle Fun Run
Sponsorship Benefits:
- Logo on each Color Run Participant and Volunteer T-Shirt
- 8 Free Fun Run Registrations
- Event Program Inclusion (Logo printed on Fun Run Program included in all participant goody bags)
- Sponsor Spotlight (Recognition on social media channels)
- Advertising Inclusion (Logo and/or name placed in all public advertising)
- Remarks During Opening Ceremony
Sponsorship Benefits:
- Logo Signage at Start/Finish Line and at each Color Station (5)
- 6 Free Fun Run Registrations
- Event Program Inclusion (Logo printed on Fun Run Program included in all participant goody bags)
- Sponsor Spotlights (Recognition on social media channels)
- Advertising Inclusion (Logo and/or name placed in all public advertising)
- Remarks During Opening Ceremony
Sponsorship Benefits:
- Logo Signage at Registration and Packet Pickup
- 5 Free Fun Run Registrations
- Event Program Inclusion (Logo printed on Fun Run Program included in all participant goody bags)
- Sponsor Spotlights (Recognition on social media channels)
- Advertising Inclusion (Logo and/or name placed in all public advertising)
- Remarks During Opening Ceremony
Sponsorship Benefits:
- 4 Free Fun Run Registrations
- Event Program Inclusion (Logo printed on Fun Run Program included in all participant goody bags)
- Sponsor Spotlights (Recognition on social media channels)
- 2 Free Fun Run Registration
- Event Program Inclusion (Logo printed on Fun Run Program included in all participant goody bags)
- Sponsor Spotlights (Recognition on social media channels)
- Event Program Inclusion (Logo printed on Fun Run Program included in all participant goody bags)
- Sponsor Spotlight (recognition on social media channels)
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