BTC Area Youth Benefit Corporation

Hosted by

BTC Area Youth Benefit Corporation

About this event

Add a donation for BTC Area Youth Benefit Corporation

$

Sales closed

2025 AYBC Color & Foam Fun Run

800 S 8th St

Bethany, MO 64424, USA

Adult (11 & older) Registration
$30

Choose this ticket option after August 22.

Youth (10 & younger) Registration
$20

Choose this ticket option after August 22.

Sponsors Only - Free Fun Run Registrations
Free

Sponsors Only. If you have purchased a sponsorship, please register your included free participants here.

Title Sponsor - SOLD Copeland Development & Construction
Free

Title Sponsor of the 2025 Color Obstacle Fun Run

Platinum T-shirt Sponsor (one available)
$1,500

Sponsorship Benefits:
- Logo on each Color Run Participant and Volunteer T-Shirt
- 8 Free Fun Run Registrations
- Event Program Inclusion (Logo printed on Fun Run Program included in all participant goody bags)
- Sponsor Spotlight (Recognition on social media channels)
- Advertising Inclusion (Logo and/or name placed in all public advertising)
- Remarks During Opening Ceremony

Platinum Color Powder Sponsor (one available)
$1,000

Sponsorship Benefits:
- Logo Signage at Start/Finish Line and at each Color Station (5)
- 6 Free Fun Run Registrations
- Event Program Inclusion (Logo printed on Fun Run Program included in all participant goody bags)
- Sponsor Spotlights (Recognition on social media channels)
- Advertising Inclusion (Logo and/or name placed in all public advertising)
- Remarks During Opening Ceremony

Gold Sponsor
$750

Sponsorship Benefits:
- Logo Signage at Registration and Packet Pickup
- 5 Free Fun Run Registrations
- Event Program Inclusion (Logo printed on Fun Run Program included in all participant goody bags)
- Sponsor Spotlights (Recognition on social media channels)
- Advertising Inclusion (Logo and/or name placed in all public advertising)
- Remarks During Opening Ceremony

Silver Sponsor
$500

Sponsorship Benefits:
- 4 Free Fun Run Registrations
- Event Program Inclusion (Logo printed on Fun Run Program included in all participant goody bags)
- Sponsor Spotlights (Recognition on social media channels)

Bronze Sponsor
$250

- 2 Free Fun Run Registration
- Event Program Inclusion (Logo printed on Fun Run Program included in all participant goody bags)
- Sponsor Spotlights (Recognition on social media channels)

Other Supporters of Youth Sponsor
$100

- Event Program Inclusion (Logo printed on Fun Run Program included in all participant goody bags)
- Sponsor Spotlight (recognition on social media channels)

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!