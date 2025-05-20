Love Life ALS Foundation

Love Life ALS Foundation

2025 AZ Fundraiser

2411 W Colter St

Phoenix, AZ 85015, USA

General admission
$75

Join us for an inspiring evening in support of the Love Life ALS Foundation. Your ticket includes:


  • One Reserved Seat – Enjoy the evening’s program from your designated seat.
  • One (1) Complimentary Raffle Ticket – Your chance to win one of our exciting prizes.
  • Three-Course Dinner – A delicious meal prepared for you to savor during the event.


Please note: You do not need to pay or tip Zephy when purchasing tickets or making donations. This includes general admission tickets, sponsorship packages, raffle tickets, or any other contributions. No tipping is required.


Sponsor Table
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets


  • Reserved Table for 10 – Premium seating for you and your guests at the Love Life ALS Foundation Fundraiser.
  • Ten (10) Complimentary Raffle Tickets – Your entries for a chance to win exclusive prizes.
  • Three-Course Dinner for 10 – A chef-crafted meal to savor throughout the evening.
  • Recognition at the Event – Verbal acknowledgment during the program for your generous support.
  • Social Media Spotlight – Featured recognition across the Love Life ALS Foundation’s official platforms before and after the event.




Raffle tickets
$10

Every raffle ticket you buy is good for one entry into the prize drawing of your choice from the items listed below:


  • 4 baseline reserve tickets to a D-Backs baseball game
  • Wine tasting for 2($130 value) + Magnum wine bottle from Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant
  • NFL Jerseys
  • More…





Special Teacher discount ticket
$50

✨ Special Teacher Discount ✨

Tickets: $50 (normally $75)


Each ticket includes:


  • A 3-course meal 🍽️
  • 1 raffle entry 🎟️
  • An evening of fun, community, and support for ALS awareness 💙



This event is proudly partnered with Empire College Prep and sponsored by Hand N Hand Consulting.


Please bring your school employee ID (with school name and your name visible) to confirm eligibility for the teacher discount.


