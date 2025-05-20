2025 AZ Fundraiser

Hosted by
About this event
Phoenix, AZ 85015, USA
Join us for an inspiring evening in support of the Love Life ALS Foundation. Your ticket includes:
Please note: You do not need to pay or tip Zephy when purchasing tickets or making donations. This includes general admission tickets, sponsorship packages, raffle tickets, or any other contributions. No tipping is required.
Please note: You do not need to pay or tip Zephy when purchasing tickets or making donations. This includes general admission tickets, sponsorship packages, raffle tickets, or any other contributions. No tipping is required.
Every raffle ticket you buy is good for one entry into the prize drawing of your choice from the items listed below:
Please note: You do not need to pay or tip Zephy when purchasing tickets or making donations. This includes general admission tickets, sponsorship packages, raffle tickets, or any other contributions. No tipping is required.”
✨ Special Teacher Discount ✨
Tickets: $50 (normally $75)
Each ticket includes:
This event is proudly partnered with Empire College Prep and sponsored by Hand N Hand Consulting.
Please bring your school employee ID (with school name and your name visible) to confirm eligibility for the teacher discount.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!