Upper Merion High School Crew Team
2025 Bag Bingo
The Shamrock Room at Good Will Fire 304 Bush St
Bridgeport, PA 19405, USA
General admission
$30
doors open at 1! Half hour preview. Games start at 1:30.
doors open at 1! Half hour preview. Games start at 1:30.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Table of 8 discounted price
$200
Please email
[email protected]
with any questions. Bonus prize for table theme :)
Please email
[email protected]
with any questions. Bonus prize for table theme :)
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
addExtraDonation
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout