2025 Bags for Hope! Charity Cornhole Tournament

Register your team of two people for HHW's Charity Cornhole Tournament! Both registered people will also receive an event t-shirt.
*To receive your preferred t-shirt size register on or before 7/30/2025. Registration after this date, will be first come first serve for t-shirt sizes.
Register as an individual for HHW's Charity Cornhole Tournament and we will match you with another person! Ticket includes an event t-shirt.
Purchase an event t-shirt
(Individuals or teams participating in the Cornhole Tournament do not need to add a t-shirt unless ordering an additional shirt. T-shirt is included in the participant ticket.)
If you would like to make a donation but do not plan to participate in the bags tournament, feel free to use this option.
