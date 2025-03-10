2025 Bags for Hope! Charity Cornhole Tournament

9165 Fallon Ave NE

Monticello, MN 55362, USA

Team Participants + T-Shirts (2 People)
$80
Register your team of two people for HHW's Charity Cornhole Tournament! Both registered people will also receive an event t-shirt.

*To receive your preferred t-shirt size register on or before 7/30/2025. Registration after this date, will be first come first serve for t-shirt sizes.

Individual Participant + T-Shirt (1 person)
$40

Register as an individual for HHW's Charity Cornhole Tournament and we will match you with another person! Ticket includes an event t-shirt.

T-shirt Ticket Only
$25

Purchase an event t-shirt
(Individuals or teams participating in the Cornhole Tournament do not need to add a t-shirt unless ordering an additional shirt. T-shirt is included in the participant ticket.)
Donation Only
free

If you would like to make a donation but do not plan to participate in the bags tournament, feel free to use this option.

$

