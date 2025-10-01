Bailey Park Neighborhood Development Corporation

Bailey Park Neighborhood Development Corporation

2025 Bailey Park Silent Auction

2617 Joseph Campau Ave, Detroit, MI 48207, USA

City Bird Gift Basket
$35

Starting bid

 - Detroit School Series notebook ($10.00)

- Detroit Coney Dog ceramic coaster ($10.00)

- Detroit Things mug ($15.00)

- Detroit Everyday tote bag ($24.00)

- City Bird/Nest gift card ($25.00)

- $84.00 value total


Cadillac Cruisin'
$1,000

Starting bid

Donated by photographer Naheem Browne, this picture is appraised at $3,000

Better Made Assorted Snacks
$20

Starting bid

Every Better Made flavor of chips! Flavors only made in Detroit!

Detroiter's Best Friend
$25

Starting bid

A gift basket full of items for your furry best friend! The basket includes toys, treats, a leash, a travel water bowl, and more!

Fiesta Cesta (translation: Party Basket)
$25

Starting bid

a party in a basket! Enjoy a night of margaritas including the salt, snacks, two types of tequila, and a pair of glasses!

Fun Basket
$30

Starting bid

This is the one your kiddos will want you to bid on! Items include a Minecraft water bottle, assorted candies, clay, Ninja Turtles games, a Stitch toy and more!

Spa Basket
$50

Starting bid

A $50 gift card to D&B Nails in Ferndale (559 E 9 Mile Rd, Ferndale, MI 48220)

This basket also includes - eye masks, face masks, bath bombs, shower steamers, lotion, tea, body scrub, and lip products.

Over $100 value!

Hamtramck Stadium Board
$50

Starting bid

Made by Architectural Salvage Warehouse of Detroit out of salvaged bleacher seating from Hamtramck Stadium. Only 150 are available. Includes authenticity certificate.

Antique Indian Basket
$50

Starting bid

Beautifully handwoven using traditional techniques, this vintage Indian basket adds rustic charm and cultural elegance to any space. A timeless piece perfect for display or storage.

Towel Dryer
$20

Starting bid

Step out of the shower into spa-like comfort with this sleek electric towel warmer. Designed to gently heat and dry your towels, it adds a touch of luxury to your daily routine. Perfect for chilly mornings or pampering evenings!

Indonesian Mask Set
$30

Starting bid

Hand carved, hand painted, decorative wooden mask from Indonesia (set of 2)

Ceramic Wall Plaque Set
$100

Starting bid

a set of male and female heads to hang or display in your home, signature on the back for increased value

Green Trek Bike
$50

Starting bid

Hit the road or trail in style with this Trek bike, perfect for fitness, fun, or weekend adventures. Designed for comfort and performance, it’s a great way to enjoy the outdoors while staying active. A winning ride for any cycling enthusiast!

Blue Trek Bike
$50

Starting bid

Hit the road or trail in style with this Trek bike, perfect for fitness, fun, or weekend adventures. Designed for comfort and performance, it’s a great way to enjoy the outdoors while staying active. A winning ride for any cycling enthusiast!

Lions Gift Basket
$20

Starting bid

Show your Detroit pride with this bold and spirited Lions-themed décor basket! Packed with handmade items inspired by your favorite team, this basket is perfect for game day gatherings or adding a fierce touch to your fan cave. Whether you're cheering from the couch or hosting a tailgate, this brings the roar of the Lions right into your home.

Halloween Spirit Basket
$20

Starting bid

Celebrate the season in style with this charming handmade décor basket, filled with festive fall and Halloween accents. From cozy autumn touches to spooky surprises, each item is crafted with care to bring warmth and whimsy to your home. Perfect for decorating your space or gifting to a fellow fall lover—this basket is a seasonal treat you won’t want to miss!

Fall Cutting Board Basket
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy a handmade cutting board accompanied by three ramekins, some home decor signs and hand towels to spruce up the kitchen!

5 Pilates Classes
$30

Starting bid

Enjoy (5) Pilates classes at Sculpt Pilates with this basket! Located in Detroit, this is a great studio to try out a new workout or find your next favorite place!

Handmade Painting
$25

Starting bid

Take home this beautiful piece of art for your home!

Handmade Painting
$25

Starting bid

Take home this beautiful piece of art for your home!

Handmade Painting
$25

Starting bid

Take home this beautiful piece of art for your home!

