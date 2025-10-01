2025 Bailey Park Silent Auction

Hosted by
- Detroit School Series notebook ($10.00)
- Detroit Coney Dog ceramic coaster ($10.00)
- Detroit Things mug ($15.00)
- Detroit Everyday tote bag ($24.00)
- City Bird/Nest gift card ($25.00)
- $84.00 value total
Donated by photographer Naheem Browne, this picture is appraised at $3,000
Every Better Made flavor of chips! Flavors only made in Detroit!
A gift basket full of items for your furry best friend! The basket includes toys, treats, a leash, a travel water bowl, and more!
a party in a basket! Enjoy a night of margaritas including the salt, snacks, two types of tequila, and a pair of glasses!
This is the one your kiddos will want you to bid on! Items include a Minecraft water bottle, assorted candies, clay, Ninja Turtles games, a Stitch toy and more!
A $50 gift card to D&B Nails in Ferndale (559 E 9 Mile Rd, Ferndale, MI 48220)
This basket also includes - eye masks, face masks, bath bombs, shower steamers, lotion, tea, body scrub, and lip products.
Over $100 value!
Made by Architectural Salvage Warehouse of Detroit out of salvaged bleacher seating from Hamtramck Stadium. Only 150 are available. Includes authenticity certificate.
Beautifully handwoven using traditional techniques, this vintage Indian basket adds rustic charm and cultural elegance to any space. A timeless piece perfect for display or storage.
Step out of the shower into spa-like comfort with this sleek electric towel warmer. Designed to gently heat and dry your towels, it adds a touch of luxury to your daily routine. Perfect for chilly mornings or pampering evenings!
Hand carved, hand painted, decorative wooden mask from Indonesia (set of 2)
a set of male and female heads to hang or display in your home, signature on the back for increased value
Hit the road or trail in style with this Trek bike, perfect for fitness, fun, or weekend adventures. Designed for comfort and performance, it’s a great way to enjoy the outdoors while staying active. A winning ride for any cycling enthusiast!
Show your Detroit pride with this bold and spirited Lions-themed décor basket! Packed with handmade items inspired by your favorite team, this basket is perfect for game day gatherings or adding a fierce touch to your fan cave. Whether you're cheering from the couch or hosting a tailgate, this brings the roar of the Lions right into your home.
Celebrate the season in style with this charming handmade décor basket, filled with festive fall and Halloween accents. From cozy autumn touches to spooky surprises, each item is crafted with care to bring warmth and whimsy to your home. Perfect for decorating your space or gifting to a fellow fall lover—this basket is a seasonal treat you won’t want to miss!
Enjoy a handmade cutting board accompanied by three ramekins, some home decor signs and hand towels to spruce up the kitchen!
Enjoy (5) Pilates classes at Sculpt Pilates with this basket! Located in Detroit, this is a great studio to try out a new workout or find your next favorite place!
Take home this beautiful piece of art for your home!
