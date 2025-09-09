2025 Balle Noire Vendors

Hosted by
About this event
Phoenix, AZ 85034, USA
The vendor fee for the event covers the vendor and one guest to work their table. Vendor must bring their own 6 ft. table and table covering.
Vendor registration is between 4-4:30 pm. Any vendor not present by 4:30 pm may not be able to set up. Please call if you have a timing conflict.
We kindly request that you and your guest dress appropriately for the event. No jeans, athletic wear/leisure wear, or sneakers.
If you have any questions or concerns, you may contact Nicole Love at (480) 295-0024.
Vendors will provide a branded item for 50 VIP swag bags and will be promoted at the event and online in the lead-up to the event.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!