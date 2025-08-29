Associated Irish Societies, Inc.

2025 Band O'Brothers at Counter Weight Brewing Co.

7 Diana Ct

Cheshire, CT 06410

General Admission
$10

Entry for 2025 Band O'Brothers at Counter Weight Brewing Co.

50/50 Raffle ticket
$5

1 ticket for 50/50 Raffle

$5 Band O'Brothers Raffle
$5

3 tickets for $5 - raffle items will be on display at Counter Weight Brewing Co.

$10 Band O'Brothers Raffle
$10

7 tickets for $10 - raffle items will be on display at Counter Weight Brewing Co.

$20 Band O'Brothers Raffle
$20

16 tickets for $20 - raffle items will be on display at Counter Weight Brewing Co.

$5 Donation to Benefit New Haven Veteran Groups
$5

$5 donation will directly benefit the VFW Post 12150 & American Legion New Haven Post 120, the beneficiaries of this year's Greater New Haven St. Patrick's Day Parade Committee community outreach campaign.

$10 Donation to Benefit New Haven Veteran Groups
$10

$10 donation will directly benefit the VFW Post 12150 & American Legion New Haven Post 120, the beneficiaries of this year's Greater New Haven St. Patrick's Day Parade Committee community outreach campaign.

$25 Donation to Benefit New Haven Veteran Groups
$25

$25 donation will directly benefit the VFW Post 12150 & American Legion New Haven Post 120, the beneficiaries of this year's Greater New Haven St. Patrick's Day Parade Committee community outreach campaign.

