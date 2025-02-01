Barbaras Team of Hope
2025 Barbaras Team of Hope Annual Golf and Food Festival
600 N Long Beach Rd
Rockville Centre, NY 11570, USA
Golf Cart Sponsorship, 1 Foursome, 1 Cocktail Dinner Guest
$3,000
Includes 10" x 20" cart sign placed on each golf cart, Includes Golf, Breakfast, Lunch, Cocktail Hour & Dinner for 4
Golf Cart Fleet Event Sponsor
$2,000
Includes 10" x 20" cart sign placed on each golf cart
Hole In One Sponsor
$1,000
Includes a large sponsorship sign with your company name and logo placed on the hole tee box.
Golf and Dinner
$400
Includes Golf, Breakfast, Lunch, Cocktail Hour & Dinner for 1
Pin Flag Sponsorship
$300
Includes Company or Personal Name displayed on a Pin Flag
Tee Box Sponsorship
$200
Includes Company or personal Name displayed on a Tee Box
Cocktail Hour and Dinner Only
$150
Includes Cocktail Hour and Dinner Only for 1
Prize Pool Squares
$50
Grand Prize - Table for 4 at the legendary RAO's in NYC ---- 2nd Prize - Foursome at Rockville Links Club------3rd Prize Foursome at North Shore Towers CCC
