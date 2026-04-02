2026 Barefoot Bash Auction

After months of individual sewing projects, students of all ages came together to dream up a school-wide quilt. Our preschoolers drew inspiration from nature, creating designs and cutting quilt shapes, while our youngest learners explored arranging the pieces—helping guide the pattern that came to life in the final quilt.





This one-of-a-kind piece is a true labor of love, capturing the creativity, collaboration, and spirit of our entire school community. A meaningful keepsake and centerpiece for any home, we anticipate this stunning quilt will be one of the most sought-after items of the evening.





FMV: Priceless