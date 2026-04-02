2026 Barefoot Bash Auction

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Starting bid
Every little Sprout had a hand (or a thumbprint!) in creating this one-of-a-kind plate. This priceless artwork will forever remind you of how little your little's finger once was, and serve as a memory of their first-ever class.
FMV: Priceless
Starting bid
Every Daffodil helped bring this vibrant piece to life—one tiny dot at a time. By each placing colorful dots around a hidden flower, they revealed a beautiful design through negative space. This joyful artwork is a snapshot of little hands, big creativity, and a year full of growth.
FMV: Priceless
Starting bid
Every child in the Buttercup Class helped create this stunning, one-of-a-kind collection. After painting their own watercolor designs, each butterfly was cut and displayed like a treasured specimen. This piece is a beautiful keepsake—a moment suspended in time, with little wings learning to rise.
FMV: Priceless
Starting bid
Every child in the Poppy Class contributed to this one-of-a-kind composition. Through watercolor sprayed onto coffee filters, each bloom emerged with its own unique texture and movement, then carefully mounted on watercolor matte board. This piece is a beautiful keepsake—an expression of layered creativity and the art of becoming.
FMV: Priceless
Starting bid
Every child in the Marigold Class had a hand in creating this one-of-a-kind artwork. Using vibrant markers on shrink plastic, each child designed their own flower, which transformed through heat and was carefully mounted in this shadow box. This piece is a beautiful keepsake—capturing creativity in motion and the wonder of something small becoming something lasting.
FMV: Priceless
Starting bid
Every Daisy helped bring this one-of-a-kind set to life. With bold colors and joyful brushstrokes, they transformed this wooden table and stools into a functional piece of collaborative art. This piece is a beautiful keepsake—blending creativity, community, and the beauty of shared work. Each Daisy's name is included on this work of art.
FMV: Priceless
Starting bid
Every child in the Sunflower Class contributed to this one-of-a-kind mobile. Through careful beading and wire work, each strand was individually crafted and is marked with the names of each artist. This piece is a lovely keepsake—an expression of balance, movement, and the beauty of many small parts coming together.
FMV: Priceless
Starting bid
After months of individual sewing projects, students of all ages came together to dream up a school-wide quilt. Our preschoolers drew inspiration from nature, creating designs and cutting quilt shapes, while our youngest learners explored arranging the pieces—helping guide the pattern that came to life in the final quilt.
This one-of-a-kind piece is a true labor of love, capturing the creativity, collaboration, and spirit of our entire school community. A meaningful keepsake and centerpiece for any home, we anticipate this stunning quilt will be one of the most sought-after items of the evening.
FMV: Priceless
Starting bid
Ready to become a Blossom Heights legend? The winning bidder gets ultimate bragging rights—and the honor of naming our school turtles! Go classic, go clever, or go completely silly… these names will stick around (just like our turtles do). A fun, one-of-a-kind way to make your mark and bring smiles to our community every single day.
FMV: Priceless
Starting bid
Ready to become a Blossom Heights legend? The winning bidder gets ultimate bragging rights—and the honor of naming our school turtles! Go classic, go clever, or go completely silly… these names will stick around (just like our turtles do). A fun, one-of-a-kind way to make your mark and bring smiles to our community every single day.
FMV: Priceless
Starting bid
This amazing basket is brought to you by the Sprout Class Families!
Enjoy a family membership to the Houston Zoo, where unforgettable adventures await around every corner—from towering giraffes to playful otters. Bring the magic home with a thoughtfully curated collection of animal-themed books, including favorites like The Very Hungry Caterpillar’s Forest Hide & Seek and I Am a Tiger, plus a beautifully illustrated lion story. Keep the fun going with a Crocodile Creek “Above & Below” floor puzzle, a colorful play ball, and a reusable snack container—perfect for zoo days, picnics, or backyard adventures.
FMV: $240
Starting bid
This amazing basket is brought to you by the Daffodil Class Families!
Make a splash with this basket—everything your family needs for sun-soaked fun! Packed inside a stylish, durable Bogg-style tote (lightweight, washable, and perfect for pool or beach days), this bundle is filled with exciting, high-quality finds. Enjoy brand-name favorites like the Intex inflatable play set—perfect for backyard water fun—and the Tepaken kids camera, ready to capture every splashy memory. Keep the good times going with the PulseSound A66 speaker for music on the go, plus a variety of colorful outdoor toys and accessories designed for active, imaginative play.
FMV: $215
Starting bid
This beautifully curated basket is brought to you by the Buttercup Class Families!
This basket invites little hands into the joy of gardening, digging, planting, and discovering. Featuring a child-sized garden tote filled with tools, gloves, accessories,a build-your-own garden play set, plus a delightful book to inspire outdoor exploration, it’s everything a budding gardener needs to get started. It also includes a $50 Gift Certificate to Cornelius Nursery. The highlight: a charming mini wheelbarrow overflowing with fresh, vibrant wildflowers donated by Caldwell Nursery- a Blossom Height Family Owned Business!
FMV: $250
Starting bid
This amazing basket is brough to you by the Poppy Class Families!
Bid for a chance to create some romance with Margaritas and Mexican inspired culinary experiences! Start your evening off with drinks and appetizers at Mexican Sugar with a $100 gift card. Then move over to Flora ($200 gift card) for a dinner rich with date night atmosphere and delicious Mexican food, drinks and desserts. Next, take in a show al fresco with a $75 gift card for Rooftop Cinema! Wrap up your evening with curated specialty chocolate truffles from Cacao and Cardamom ($46 retail value) at home. Mix up some margaritas to your liking with Herradura Silver Tequila ($40 value), margarita mix and triple sec included, salt optional to your liking! And don’t forget the perfect hand blown glass margarita glasses to really end the night with your battery operated tea light candles, faux rose petals, Date Night Game and Conchinta chips and salsa for any late night cravings! This basket could easily be spread out to create multiple memorable date nights, or combined for one epic evening.
FMV: $600
Starting bid
This amazing basket is brought to you by the Marigold Class Families!
Step into the Wild Woods and spark your next outdoor adventure! This thoughtfully curated bundle has everything you need for cozy campfire nights and nature-filled days. Relax in a Wise Owl Outfitters Double Hammock, stay comfy with a weatherproof blanket, and keep your essentials chilled in a rolling Igloo cooler. Enjoy sweet treats and classic s’mores fixings from Trader Joe’s while diving into reads like "National Geographic’s Secrets of National Parks" or the family favorite "When You Find the Right Rock". Whether you're camping under the stars or creating backyard magic, this basket is your invitation to explore, unwind, and embrace the wild.
FMV: $185
Starting bid
This amazing basket is brough to you by the Daisy Class Families!
Treat yourself (or a very deserving mom!) to a little luxury and a lot of relaxation. This thoughtfully curated collection includes a refreshing bottle of Prosecco, a lovely Vera Bradley bag, and glow-boosting skincare favorites from Summer Fridays. Enjoy a rejuvenating facial at Le Corps ($120 value!) and capture sweet moments with a Kodak Printomatic camera. Finished with a timeless Daisy charm from James Avery, this basket is all about celebrating her—because she deserves it.
FMV: $350
Starting bid
This amazing basket is brough to you by the Sunflower and Redbud Class Families!
Everything you need for the ultimate day at the park! Pack up the premium YETI Daytrip cooler with snacks and drinks, grab your water-resistant picnic mats and cozy Turkish towels, and head out for a day full of sunshine and play. Kids will love the chalk sets, bubbles, stomp rockets, and classic games like UNO Splash, plus a butterfly kite, throw n’ stick mitts, and mini soccer ball for endless outdoor fun. With reusable bags from Stasher and reZip, this basket makes it easy to pack sustainably and play all day. Perfect for spontaneous adventures, sunny afternoons, and memory-making with friends!
FMV: $325
Starting bid
This amazing basket is also brough to you by the Marigold Class Families!
Inspire outdoor adventure with this nature-filled bundle! Includes $85 toward a family membership at the Houston Arboretum & Nature Center, plus kid-friendly explorer tools—binoculars, magnifying glasses, and a playful bug catcher for hands-on discovery. A Primally Pure Nature Spray completes this set for fresh-air fun and curious minds.
FMV: $130
Starting bid
Get ready to jump in! This adorable Houston Swim Club bundle includes a $100 gift certificate for swim lessons plus kid-friendly gear to make every lesson exciting—from kid-approved goggles and a swim cap to a cozy towel and fun HSC swag. Perfect for beginners or growing swimmers, this basket supports skill-building, confidence, and lots of smiles in the water.
FMV: $150
Starting bid
Give your child the gift of a healthy, confident smile! This generous $750 dental gift certificate covers a comprehensive, top-to-bottom visit designed with your child’s comfort and wellness in mind. Services include a full dental evaluation, head and neck assessment, diagnostic X-rays, and advanced Cone Beam imaging for airway evaluation. The visit also features nitric oxide testing, a professional cleaning, nano-hydroxyapatite treatment, and pH testing to assess cavity and gum health. Thoughtfully designed to support whole-child wellness, this is an incredible opportunity for proactive, high-quality dental care.
Adore Dentistry is a Blossom Heights Family Owned Business!
FMV: $750
Starting bid
Give your child the gift of a healthy, confident smile! This generous $750 dental gift certificate covers a comprehensive, top-to-bottom visit designed with your child’s comfort and wellness in mind. Services include a full dental evaluation, head and neck assessment, diagnostic X-rays, and advanced Cone Beam imaging for airway evaluation. The visit also features nitric oxide testing, a professional cleaning, nano-hydroxyapatite treatment, and pH testing to assess cavity and gum health. Thoughtfully designed to support whole-child wellness, this is an incredible opportunity for proactive, high-quality dental care.
Adore Dentistry is a Blossom Heights Family Owned Business!
FMV: $750
Starting bid
Treat yourself (or someone special) to the ultimate glow-up moment with this perfectly curated self-care bundle. Enjoy a salon experience at Artistry by Lyd (a Daisy Mama owned business!). Enjoy a haircut or wash & style, then unwind at home with a beautifully hand-poured candle (made by another Daisy Mama!) and a chilled bottle of La Marca Rosé. It’s everything you need for a little refresh, a little relaxation, and a lot of feeling fabulous.
FMV: $165
Starting bid
Get event-ready with this professional hair and makeup experience—perfect for weddings, galas, or any special night out. Enjoy the confidence of a polished, camera-ready look designed just for you by Lydia (Daisy Mama!), owner of Artistry by Lyd.
FMV: $275
Starting bid
Relax, Release and Renew with 90 mins of total body energetic realignment. Align your chakras, Release stagnant energy and blockages within the body, Let go of past emotional trauma and breathe release with the use of doTERRA essential oils. Session includes consultation, aromatherapy, sound healing and Follow up Email. This amazing service is donated by a Redbud Mama.
FMV: $300
Starting bid
90 Minute Neuro Sport Performance Treatment Session
A results-driven session combining neuromuscular therapy, recovery, and performance optimization to help you move better, recover faster, and stay at your best. This service is donated by a Redbud Dad!
FMV: $300
Starting bid
Get ready to dig, drive, and discover! This fun-filled experience includes four tickets to Dig World Houston, a one-of-a-kind construction-themed adventure park where kids (and grown-ups!) can operate real machinery, explore interactive exhibits, and enjoy hands-on outdoor fun. To keep the adventure going at home, this package also includes a rotating sandbox excavator—perfect for little builders to scoop, dig, and create their own construction site right in the backyard. It’s the ultimate combo for curious minds who love big trucks and even bigger adventures.
FMV: $170
Starting bid
Take your game to the next level with one month of unlimited access at The Back Nine Golf—Houston’s premier indoor golf experience. Rain or shine, day or night—this is golf on your terms. Perfect for beginners, weekend players, or serious golfers looking to sharpen their game—all in a fun, climate-controlled setting.
FMV: $250
Starting bid
Treat yourself (or someone you love) to effortless, everyday luxury with this $150 gorjana gift card. Known for its laid-back California style and beautifully minimalist pieces, gorjana offers jewelry that layers perfectly and shines for any occasion. Whether you’re refreshing your own collection or finding the perfect gift, this is your chance to add a little golden glow.
FMV: $150
Starting bid
Gather your favorite people and indulge in an unforgettable evening of wine, learning, and connection. This private wine class for 10–16 guests at Nice Winery is led by an expert wine educator and includes guided instruction, curated wine tastings, and a beautifully paired charcuterie spread.
Perfect for a celebration, date night with friends, or simply elevating an ordinary evening, this experience offers a relaxed yet refined atmosphere inspired by Napa Valley. Sit back, sip, and discover new favorites while creating lasting memories together.
Please note: This is a 21+ experience. Advance booking required.
FMV: $1,200
Starting bid
A 4-day, therapist-led camp (90 minutes/day) designed to help children (ages 3–6) build confidence with food through sensory play, movement, and guided exploration. Includes themed food activities, deconstructed meals, daily take-home goodies, recipes, and access to a parent course. Ideal for selective or hesitant eaters. https://thelittleeaters.com/
June 8–11, 2026
3:30pm–5pm
Ages 3–6
Bellaire, Texas
FMV: $250
Starting bid
A dreamy collection of handmade comforts, this basket invites you to slow down and savor life’s simple pleasures. Snuggle up under a beautifully handcrafted quilt, sip your way through a charming tea sampler, and enjoy the warm glow of hand-poured artisanal candles—crafted with natural coconut apricot wax, non-toxic scents, and thoughtfully poured into salvaged vessels. Add a creative touch with a lovely embroidery kit, featuring a canvas bag you’ll stitch into a beautiful floral keepsake. It’s the perfect blend of comfort, charm, and countryside magic—like stepping into your own little cottage escape.
FMV: $250
Starting bid
One month of unlimited yoga at Valor Yoga, a Daisy family owned studio. https://www.bywayofvalor.com/
FMV: $300
Starting bid
Take your outings to the next level with this sleek and durable Stanley Madeleine Mini Cooler Backpack—designed to keep things cold while you stay hands-free and on the move. Perfect for park days, beach trips, sporting events, or wherever the day takes you! As a fun bonus, it comes stocked with a rainbow assortment of 7 craft beers—a colorful mix to enjoy wherever you land. Cheers to convenience, style, and a little surprise in every sip!
FMV: $140
Starting bid
Light up the room with a professionally refreshed smile! This certificate is good for a full teeth whitening treatment from Cosmetic Dentists Houston, a Sunflower Mama owned practice. Perfect for a special event or simply treating yourself, this service helps you achieve a noticeably brighter, more confident smile with expert care.
A little glow-up goes a long way—get ready to smile brighter than ever!
FMV: $647
Starting bid
Own The Tree of Life - a signed original painting by renowned, visually impaired artist George Mendoza, paired with a copy of his book Colors of the Wind. Known for his vivid, abstract work, Smithsonian fellow Mendoza transforms his unique perception of light and color into powerful, expressive pieces. A meaningful and inspiring set—this is more than art, it’s a story of resilience, talent, and extraordinary vision brought to life.
FMV: $2,500
Starting bid
The Center for the Healing Arts & Sciences was founded and is run by a Blossom Heights alumni family. Enjoy a 60-minute Reiki session and a free Community Acupuncture class. Complete your at-home ritual with a beautiful incense set, perfect for creating a peaceful, grounding space.
FMV: $200
Starting bid
Preserve life’s most meaningful moments with a mini photography session from Allison Ermon Photography. Known for her warm, natural style, Allison has a gift for making clients feel comfortable and truly seen—capturing authentic, joy-filled images you’ll treasure for years to come. Perfect for families, couples, or milestone moments, this session is all about telling your story in a beautiful and timeless way.
FMV: $350
Starting bid
Inspire a love of music with this joyful bundle from Miss Jenny’s Piano Lessons! This package includes your first three in-home piano lessons at no cost, along with a few favorite beginner music books to keep the learning going. With a playful, child-centered approach, Miss Jenny’s makes music fun and helps young musicians build confidence one note at a time.
FMV: $200
Starting bid
Spark imagination and exploration with this charming bundle featuring a collection of train-themed and children’s books, paired with a $75 gift certificate to Hermann Park Conservancy. From storytime at home to real-life adventures, this package brings the magic of trains and the joy of learning to life.
Enjoy family outings with access to beloved park experiences—including the Hermann Park Railroad—while inspiring curiosity through books that little explorers will love. Perfect for young adventurers and families ready to make memories together!
FMV: $100
Starting bid
This amazing experience is brought to you by the Daffodil Class Families!
FOUR All-Day Adventure passes for the Houston Aquarium. These include admission to the Aquarium Adventure Exhibit and Stingray Reef plus unlimited amusement rides.
FMV: $100
Starting bid
Gather your crew for the ultimate laid-back night out at Axelrad Beer Garden! This package includes a reserved table for 10 plus 10 drink tickets—perfect for a happy hour filled with good vibes, great drinks, and even better company. With its iconic hammocks, twinkle lights, and lively atmosphere, it’s the ideal spot to unwind and celebrate together.
FMV: $150
Starting bid
Elevate your fitness routine with this incredible 20-class pack from Ritual One! Whether you’re looking to build strength, improve flexibility, or find your flow, you’ll enjoy a variety of expertly led classes including Pilates, sculpt, strength, and yoga. It’s the perfect way to invest in yourself—feel stronger, move better, and leave every class energized and empowered.
FMV: $560
Starting bid
Bring a touch of British charm home with this beautifully curated tea set from the beloved British Isles Tea shop right here in Houston. Featuring a classic floral mug and a selection of premium English tea, this basket is perfect for slow mornings, afternoon pick-me-ups, or winding down with something warm and comforting. A simple, elegant treat for any tea lover who appreciates a proper cup.
FMV: $45
Starting bid
Give your child the chance to build confidence, focus, and strength with this exciting trial at Meyerland Martial Arts. This 4-week introductory program is the perfect way to step into the world of martial arts—where kids (and adults!) develop discipline, respect, and perseverance while having a blast. With expert instructors and a welcoming, high-energy environment, students learn real self-defense skills while growing physically and mentally. Programs are designed for all ages and skill levels, making it an ideal experience for beginners or those ready to level up.
Bonus: your experience includes a FREE t-shirt to kick off your training in style!
FMV: $200
Starting bid
Give your child the chance to build confidence, focus, and strength with this exciting trial at Meyerland Martial Arts. This 4-week introductory program is the perfect way to step into the world of martial arts—where kids (and adults!) develop discipline, respect, and perseverance while having a blast. With expert instructors and a welcoming, high-energy environment, students learn real self-defense skills while growing physically and mentally. Programs are designed for all ages and skill levels, making it an ideal experience for beginners or those ready to level up.
Bonus: your experience includes a FREE t-shirt to kick off your training in style!
FMV: $200
Starting bid
Give your child the chance to build confidence, focus, and strength with this exciting trial at Meyerland Martial Arts. This 4-week introductory program is the perfect way to step into the world of martial arts—where kids (and adults!) develop discipline, respect, and perseverance while having a blast. With expert instructors and a welcoming, high-energy environment, students learn real self-defense skills while growing physically and mentally. Programs are designed for all ages and skill levels, making it an ideal experience for beginners or those ready to level up.
Bonus: your experience includes a FREE t-shirt to kick off your training in style!
FMV: $200
Starting bid
Give your child the chance to build confidence, focus, and strength with this exciting trial at Meyerland Martial Arts. This 4-week introductory program is the perfect way to step into the world of martial arts—where kids (and adults!) develop discipline, respect, and perseverance while having a blast. With expert instructors and a welcoming, high-energy environment, students learn real self-defense skills while growing physically and mentally. Programs are designed for all ages and skill levels, making it an ideal experience for beginners or those ready to level up.
Bonus: your experience includes a FREE t-shirt to kick off your training in style!
FMV: $200
Starting bid
Give your child the chance to build confidence, focus, and strength with this exciting trial at Meyerland Martial Arts. This 4-week introductory program is the perfect way to step into the world of martial arts—where kids (and adults!) develop discipline, respect, and perseverance while having a blast. With expert instructors and a welcoming, high-energy environment, students learn real self-defense skills while growing physically and mentally. Programs are designed for all ages and skill levels, making it an ideal experience for beginners or those ready to level up.
Bonus: your experience includes a FREE t-shirt to kick off your training in style!
FMV: $200
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