2025 Barn Dance Fundraiser

A General Admission (Single) ticket provides entrance for 1 guest with open seating.
General Admission Includes: (1) tickets to the event, open seating (first come, first serve), bbq dinner and non-alcoholic beverages.
General Admission (Couple Ticket)
$150
A General Admission (Couple) ticket provides entrance for 2 guests with open seating. *Looking for reserved seating? Consider upgrading to Fiddle & Feed for only $50 more.
General Admission Includes: (2) tickets to the event, open seating (first come, first serve), bbq dinner and non-alcoholic beverages.
Cowpoke Kid (Child Add-On Ticket)
$40
A Cowpoke Kid Admission (Child Add-On) ticket provides entrance for 1 child (age 3-12). This can be added to any adult ticket. Cowpoke Kid must be accompanied by an adult. [Children under the age of 3 are free and do not need a ticket. Youth 13+ must purchase a regular ticket.]
Cowpoke Kid Includes: (1) tickets to the event, seating with adult, bbq dinner and child friendly beverages.
Fiddle & Feed Sponsor
$200
Fiddle & Feed provides reserved seating for 2 guests. *Hoping to sit with friends at a reserved table? Consider upgrading to Hoedown Hero or Boots & Banjos!
Fiddle & Feed Includes: (2) tickets to the event, BBQ dinner and non-alcoholic beverages for each guest, business or family name listed in the event program, special mention during the evening's program
Hoedown Hero Sponsor
$500
Hoedown Hero provides reserved seating for 4 guests.
Hoedown Hero Includes: (4) tickets to the event, BBQ dinner and non-alcoholic beverages for each guest, (1) wine/beer ticket per guest, recognition as a “Hoedown Hero" on event materials & advertising, special mention during the evening's program.
Boots & Banjos Sponsor
$750
Boots & Banjos provides reserved seating for 8 guests.
Boots & Banjos Includes: (8) tickets to the event, BBQ dinner and non-alcoholic beverages for each guest, (1) wine/beer ticket per guest, prominent logo placement on event materials & advertising, special mention during the evening's program.
Barn Dance Benefactor Sponsor
$1,250
Barn Dance Benefactor provides reserved seating for 10 guests at a VIP table.
Barn Dance Benefactor Includes: (10) tickets to the event, BBQ dinner and non-alcoholic beverages for each guest, (2) wine/beer ticket per guest, prominent logo placement on event materials & advertising, recognition as the “Barn Dance Benefactor” on all signage, special mention during the evening's program.
