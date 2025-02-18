St. Marks Ball Club
2025 Baseball / Softball
T-ball Registration Fee
$55
The registration fee covers game fees.
The registration fee covers game fees.
More details...
Add
Coach Pitch (1st-2nd)
$75
The registration fee covers jersey and game fees.
The registration fee covers jersey and game fees.
More details...
Add
Modified Kid Pitch (3rd-4th)
$80
The registration fee covers jersey and game fees.
The registration fee covers jersey and game fees.
More details...
Add
Kid-Pitch (5th-6th)
$85
The registration fee covers jersey and game fees.
The registration fee covers jersey and game fees.
More details...
Add
7th-9th
$95
The registration fee covers jersey and game fees.
The registration fee covers jersey and game fees.
More details...
Add
Add a donation for St. Marks Ball Club
$
Did you know?
We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!
Continue