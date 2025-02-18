2025 Baseball / Softball

T-ball Registration Fee
$55
The registration fee covers game fees.
Coach Pitch (1st-2nd)
$75
The registration fee covers jersey and game fees.
Modified Kid Pitch (3rd-4th)
$80
The registration fee covers jersey and game fees.
Kid-Pitch (5th-6th)
$85
The registration fee covers jersey and game fees.
7th-9th
$95
The registration fee covers jersey and game fees.
Add a donation for St. Marks Ball Club

$

