2025 BASF United Way Golf Classic

6300 Championship Court, Gonzales, LA
Logo sign displayed on a tee box.
Logo banner to be displayed at Registration Table and at designated contest hole. Contests to include (3) Longest Drive, (3) Closest to the Hole. Sponsor must supply prize for contest winner. (Does not include set up on course by sponsor).
Food and beverage tent set up at predetermined location on course. Sponsor is responsible for all food and beverage. Includes company logo sign to be displayed on the tee box. Does not include a team.
Logo banner displayed on the driving range and registration area.
Includes one (1) four-person team and company logo sign to be displayed on a tee box.
Includes one (1) four-person team and tent in reserved spot near pavilion. Must provide entertainment and food & drinks until 5 p.m. Option to setup later in the day.
Includes one (1) four-person team and logo displayed on banner at registration area, as well as on select event materials.
Includes one (1) four-person team, logo displayed on banner at registration area and select event materials, and food and beverage tent setup at predetermined location on course.
Includes two (2) four-person teams, logo displayed on banner at registration area, including select event materials, food and beverage tent setup at predetermined location on course, and branded gift bags to be distributed to all players if provided by your company.
