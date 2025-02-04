• Exclusive recognition as Presenting Underwriter
of the Coastal Prairie Conservancy 2025 Bash
• Premiere seating for a table of ten
• Car service to and from the event
• Verbal recognition from the podium
• Recognition in the event video
• Premiere recognition on event invitation
• Premiere recognition in all event materials,
website, and social media
Dinner Underwriter - Sold Out
$30,000
• Exclusive recognition as Dinner Underwriter
of the Coastal Prairie Conservancy 2025 Bash
• Prominent seating for a table of ten
• Verbal recognition from the podium
• Recognition in the event video
• Prominent recognition on event invitation
• Prominent recognition in all event materials,
website, and social media
Seaside Goldenrod Underwriter
$25,000
• Prominent seating for a table of ten
• Verbal recognition from the podium
• Recognition in the event video
• Prominent recognition on event invitation
• Prominent recognition in all event materials,
website, and social media
White Prickly Poppy Underwriter
$15,000
• Priority seating for a table of ten
• Recognition in the event video
• Priority recognition on event invitation
• Priority recognition in all event materials,
website, and social media
Video Underwriter - Sold Out!
$12,000
• Exclusive recognition as Video Underwriter of the Coastal
Prairie Conservancy 2025 Bash
• Priority seating for a table of ten
• Recognition in the event video
• Priority recognition on event invitation
• Priority recognition in all event materials, website, and social
media
Scarlet Sage Underwriter - 5 Available
$10,000
• Special seating for a table of ten
• Recognition in the event video
• Special recognition on event invitation
• Special recognition in all event materials and website
Purple Coneflower Underwriter - 5 Available
$5,000
• Seating for a table of ten
• Recognition on event invitation
• Recognition in all event materials and website
Texas Bluebonnet Underwriter - only 1 left!
$3,000
• Seating for a table of ten
• Recognition on event invitation
• Recognition in all event materials and website
VIP Ticket
$500
• Priority seating for one individual
• Recognition in event materials
Individual Ticket
$250
• General seating for one individual
I can't attend, but I'd like to support a ticket
$250
• General seating for one student or community partner
