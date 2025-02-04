eventClosed

2025 Bash

Houston Country Club

1 Potomac Dr, Houston, TX 77057

Presenting Bash Underwriter - 1 Available
$50,000
• Exclusive recognition as Presenting Underwriter of the Coastal Prairie Conservancy 2025 Bash • Premiere seating for a table of ten • Car service to and from the event • Verbal recognition from the podium • Recognition in the event video • Premiere recognition on event invitation • Premiere recognition in all event materials, website, and social media
Dinner Underwriter - Sold Out
$30,000
• Exclusive recognition as Dinner Underwriter of the Coastal Prairie Conservancy 2025 Bash • Prominent seating for a table of ten • Verbal recognition from the podium • Recognition in the event video • Prominent recognition on event invitation • Prominent recognition in all event materials, website, and social media
Seaside Goldenrod Underwriter
$25,000
• Prominent seating for a table of ten • Verbal recognition from the podium • Recognition in the event video • Prominent recognition on event invitation • Prominent recognition in all event materials, website, and social media
White Prickly Poppy Underwriter
$15,000
• Priority seating for a table of ten • Recognition in the event video • Priority recognition on event invitation • Priority recognition in all event materials, website, and social media
Video Underwriter - Sold Out!
$12,000
• Exclusive recognition as Video Underwriter of the Coastal Prairie Conservancy 2025 Bash • Priority seating for a table of ten • Recognition in the event video • Priority recognition on event invitation • Priority recognition in all event materials, website, and social media
Scarlet Sage Underwriter - 5 Available
$10,000
• Special seating for a table of ten • Recognition in the event video • Special recognition on event invitation • Special recognition in all event materials and website
Purple Coneflower Underwriter - 5 Available
$5,000
• Seating for a table of ten • Recognition on event invitation • Recognition in all event materials and website
Texas Bluebonnet Underwriter - only 1 left!
$3,000
• Seating for a table of ten • Recognition on event invitation • Recognition in all event materials and website
VIP Ticket
$500
• Priority seating for one individual • Recognition in event materials
Individual Ticket
$250
• General seating for one individual
I can't attend, but I'd like to support a ticket
$250
• General seating for one student or community partner

