2025 SUNDAY DELIVERY DAY 12pm-1pm

Harper College

Wojcik Conference Center, 1200 West Algonquin Road, Palatine, IL, 60067

2025 SUNDAY DELIVERY DAY 12pm-1pm
free

*1 TICKET PER VEHICLE PLEASE


Get ready to deliver some meal baskets packed with love and kindness at the Basket Brigade - 2025 DELIVERY DAY Event! 12pm - 1pm

*Please clean out your trunk/vehicle prior to arriving so that there is room for the meals and turkeys
*For safety reasons, we ask that you have at least 1 person over the age of 18 in your vehicle AND that you have at least 2 people in your vehicle
*https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wvsFT5NYhK8 - Watch for delivery instructions
*Call Cherish at 224-325-4396 if questions

