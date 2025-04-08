2025 Basket Raffles

All you need for a Moscow Mule cocktail!
(worth $175)
(1) Lilly Pulitzer insulated beverage tote
(1) Bottle of Blue Shark Vodka
(4) Copper mugs
(4) Bottles of non-alcoholic ginger beer
(1) Citrus Juicer
(1) Cocktail Shaker
(1) Cutting Board
(1) Blue Shark logo t-shirt
Caffeine Craze
$5
A little help to kickstart your day! Worth over $400! (1) Ninja Espresso & Coffee Barista System, (1) $25 Drift gift card, (1) $25 Port City Java gift card, (4) Coffee mugs, (3) Canisters of gourmet coffee, (2) 10-packs of espresso pods, (2) bottles of gourmet flavored syrup, (2) boxes of flavored creamer
Grow a Salsa Garden
$5
Put your green thumb to work! Worth $350! (1) Raised garden bed, (2) Bags of garden soil, (1) Garden tote with rust-proof shovel, small rake, gloves, pruning shears, (2) tomato plants, (1) jalapeno plant, (1) packet of seeds of cilantro and green onions
Outdoor Movie Night
$5
Stay in for a cozy night! Worth over $300! (1) Indoor/Outdoor movie projector, (1) Projector screen, (2) Cozy blankets, (4) Popcorn buckets, plus popcorn and candy!
Money Grows on Trees
$5
NC Lottery Ticket Tree (1) $20 Ticket, (2)$10 Tickets, (8)$5 Tickets, (5)$1 Tickets, (2) $25 Amazon Gift Cards
Carolina Hermit Basket
$5
Worth almost $100! (1) Logo Hooded Sweatshirt, (1) All-purpose seasoning, (1) BBQ Sauce, (1) Jar of Pickles, (1) Basting Brush, (1) Kitchen towel
Salt Cave
$5
Valued at $100 (1) Gift Certificate to Native Salt Cave and Wellness for a 45 min salt cave session, (1) cozy blanket, (1) hand poured candle from Enchanted Lights, (1) Himalayan salt rock
Beauty and Massage
$5
Basket worth $250! (1) Gift certificate for a 60-minute massage by Christina Marie, (1) $50 Gift Certificate to The Look, (1) Luxe Lash Lift Kit, (10) Sample sized creams and products
Relax and Look
$5
(1) Gift Certificate for 60 min massage by Christina Marie. (1) $100 Gift Certificate to The Look. The Look specializes in brows, lashes, and spray tans!
Home Deep Clean
$5
Worth over $250! Gift certificate for a 2-hour deep clean! Let Honey Bee's Cleaning do the hard work! Also included (5) microfiber cleaning cloths, (1) Sand & Fog multipurpose cleaner, (1) Meyer's dish soap, (1) Almond milk & honey hand soap.
Intracoastal Angler
$5
Worth $200! From Intracoastal Angler: (1) Logo bucket, (1) Native Redfish Performance tee size L, (1) Logo Fly Tee size L, (1) Logo Trucker Hat. From Wrightsville Beach Brewery: (1) Logo tee size M, (1) Logo hat, (1) Logo Pint Glass, (1) 6-pack Kolsch Krush, (1) 6-pack Waterway IPA
Whitewater Day Passes
$5
Worth over $150! (2) Day passes to the National Whitewater Center in Charlotte, NC. Over 1300 acres of outdoor activities for all ages and skill levels. Kayaking, Zip Lines, Rafting, Rock Climbing and MORE! A fun day for ALL!
SMCS Spirit
$5
Show your Lion Pride! (4) Logo shirts, (2) Logo 1/4 Zip Athletic Shirtd, (1) Logo Hat (2) Logo travel coffee mugs, (2) Logo magnets and more!
SMCS Summer Camp
$5
(2) Half-Day SMCS Summer Camp vouchers
Christmas Cheer
$5
Worth $100! (1) Hand poured Christmas themed candle from Enchanted Lights, (1) pack of gift tags with strings, (1) 24-pack of holiday cards, (5) cookie cutters, (3) rolls of wrapping paper, (1) 40 oz insulated tumbler
Beach Day
$5
Worth over $100! P2P Rescue utility fin belt, Dafin Zak Noyle fines (Men’s 5-6), boogie board, 2 beach towels
Battleship Flag
$5
Take home the flag that was flown over the Battleship in December in honor of Catholic Schools Week!
Tee Time
$5
Certified Chi Chi Rodriguez signed golf ball and a round of golf with cart rental at Wilmington Municipal Golf.
Wilm Sharks Baseball
$5
Welcome to the HAAT Box! 6 Tickets for corporate box seats to 2 games! Includes wait service & interactions with team members. (Food/gratuity not included). 1 Trot Nixon bobblehead and lots of Shark swag!!
Ear Piercing
$5
In-home ear piercing performed by a certified, Registered Nurse. Medically designed earrings, FDA-approved, single-use, disposable piercing instrument. Includes piercing studs and after-care solution.
Hydration House Call
$5
Enjoy a boost of essential vitamins and minerals through a Meyers Plus IV Hydration infusion. Services provided by a licensed Registered Nurse.
Girl Time
$5
$25 gift certificate to The Look, $25 Amazon gift certificate, hand poured candle, fashion guide and set of magnetic lashes!
Paul Hornung Autograph
$5
Green Bay Packers “Golden Boy” from 1957-1966. He was selected into the Green Bay Hall of Fame in 1975, College Football Hall of Fame 1985, Pro Football Hall of Fame 1986, Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame 1990 and won 4 NFL championships!
