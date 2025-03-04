2025 Battle Buddies Beach Day

Please Note: this does NOT include the beach entry fee. Volusia Residents get in free when they register their car online otherwise it is 33 per carload. That is the beach charge and has no affiliation with Flipside

Please Note: this does NOT include the beach entry fee. Volusia Residents get in free when they register their car online otherwise it is 33 per carload. That is the beach charge and has no affiliation with Flipside

seeMoreDetailsMobile