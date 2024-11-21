2025 Battle of the Bio\Tech Bands

General admission ticket to the Battle of the Bio\Tech Bands. Includes light bites and additional sponsored treats.
*No refunds will be given on general admission ticket purchase(s).
Liner Note
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
4 Guest Tickets
∙ Promotional opportunities, including Company name listed on:
o Print Advertising / Promotions
o Company name listed on Event Website
Silver Album
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
6 Guest Tickets
∙ Company logo displayed on all promotional materials, including:
o Additional signage throughout event
o Print Advertising & Promotions / Online marketing via Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram
o Event Website listing with link to logo and company website
