2025 Bayou Classic VENDOR fees

The standard Vendor Fee is $350.00 (covers Friday am to Saturday pm) per table.Vending spot for Friday 7:00 am - Saturday 11:59 pm. Vendors will be provided a skirted 6-ft. table and chairs.
$500.00 (covers entire weekend Thursday - Sunday). Vending spot for Thursday - Sunday. Vendors will be provided a skirted 6-ft. table and chairs.
$150.00 (By-day fee Thursday). Main vending spot for around the hotel Thursday (5pm - 10pm) or Sunday (7:00 am - 12:00 pm). Vendors will be provided a skirted 6-ft. table and chairs.
Sell merchandise at the GUNAA R&B/Jazz and Indoor Block Party event (Only) the fee is $200.00. Nov 29th 5pm - 1am. Setup will be in the foyer of the Event.
