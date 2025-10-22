2025 Bayou Classic VENDOR fees

Two Poydras St

New Orleans, LA 70130, USA

Standard Vendor Fee (Friday a.m. to Saturday p.m.)
$350
The standard Vendor Fee is $350.00 (covers Friday am to Saturday pm) per table.Vending spot for Friday 7:00 am - Saturday 11:59 pm. Vendors will be provided a skirted 6-ft. table and chairs.

Late Vendor Fee (Friday a.m. to Saturday p.m.)
$437.50

The standard Vendor Fee is $350.00 (covers Friday am to Saturday pm) plus a 25% late fee of $87.50 applied

Vending spot for Friday 7:00 am - Saturday 11:59 pm. Vendors will be provided a skirted 6-ft. table and chairs.

Standard Vendor Fee ( Entire Weekend: Thursday - Sunday)
$500
$500.00 (covers entire weekend Thursday - Sunday). Vending spot for Thursday - Sunday. Vendors will be provided a skirted 6-ft. table and chairs.

Late Fee - Standard Vendor
$625

$500.00 (covers entire weekend Thursday - Sunday) plus a late fee of $125. Vending spot for Thursday - Sunday. Vendors will be provided a skirted 6-ft. table and chairs.

By Day Vendor Fee (Thursday)
$150
$150.00 (By-day fee Thursday). Main vending spot for around the hotel Thursday (5pm - 10pm) or Sunday (7:00 am - 12:00 pm). Vendors will be provided a skirted 6-ft. table and chairs.

By Day Vendor Fee (SUNDAY)
$150
$150.00 (By-day fee Sunday). Main vending spot for around the hotel Thursday (5pm - 10pm) or Sunday (7:00 am - 12:00 pm). Vendors will be provided a skirted 6-ft. table and chairs.

Late Fee -By Day Vendor - THURSDAY
$187.50

$150.00 (By-day fee Thursday) plus 25% late fee. Main vending spot for around the hotel Thursday (5pm - 10pm). Vendors will be provided a skirted 6-ft. table and chairs.

Late Fee- By Day Vendor - SUNDAY
$187.50

$150.00 (By-day fee Sunday) plus 25% late fee. Main vending spot for around the hotel Sunday (7:00 am - 12:00 pm). Vendors will be provided a skirted 6-ft. table and chairs.

GUNAA R&B/Jazz and Indoor Block Party ONLY item
GUNAA R&B/Jazz and Indoor Block Party ONLY
$200
Sell merchandise at the GUNAA R&B/Jazz and Indoor Block Party event (Only) the fee is $200.00. Nov 29th 5pm - 1am. Setup will be in the foyer of the Event.

Late Fee -GUNAA R&B/Jazz and Indoor Block Party ONLY (Copy) item
Late Fee -GUNAA R&B/Jazz and Indoor Block Party ONLY (Copy)
$250

Sell merchandise at the GUNAA R&B/Jazz and Indoor Block Party event (Only) the fee is $200.00. Nov 29th 5pm - 1am. Setup will be in the foyer of the Event. Plus late fee of 25%

$

