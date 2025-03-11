2025 BBQ Smoke Off Competition - Sponsor/Vendor

Hang your banner on building.
10x20 Booth at event in prominent location at the event.
Placed table tents on each table.
List your name/organization on our website under donors.
Feature your name/organization in a banner ad in our newsletter before and after the event.
Mention your name/organization in all social media posts and press releases.
Include your logo on our updated flyer.
Public acknowledgement throughout the day.
10 meal tickets.
Gold Sponsor
$750
Hang your banner on our building.
10x10 booth in a prominent location at the event.
Placed on table tents at each table.
Mention your name/organization in all social media posts and press releases.
List your name/organization on our updated flyer.
Public acknowledgement throughout the day.
6 meal tickets.
Awards Sponsor
$500
10x10 booth in a prominent location at the event.
Mention your name/organization in all social media posts and press releases.
List your name/organization on our updated flyer.
Public acknowledgement throughout the day.
4 meal tickets.
Additional Sponsor
$300
10x10 booth at the event.
Mention your name/organization in all social media posts and press releases.
List your name/organization on our updated flyer.
Public acknowledgement throughout the day.
2 meal tickets.
