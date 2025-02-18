2025 BC Designer Bag Bingo

For tickets purchased at the event.
Includes 1 set of 10 bingo cards (3 games per card) and a raffle ticket.
Extra Bingo Board
$10
Want to increase your chances of winning? Purchase an additional bingo board (3 games per card)! Boards will also be available to purchase at the event.
Raffle Ticket (Set of 3)
$5
Purchase additional raffle tickets (to be called in between each round of bingo) and increase your chance of winning some amazing prizes! Raffle tickets will also be available to purchase at the event.
Raffle Ticket (Set of 10)
$10
Buy more and save!!! Purchase additional raffle tickets (to be called in between each round of bingo) and increase your chance of winning some amazing prizes! Raffle tickets will also be available to purchase at the event.
Specials Round (Set of 4)
$30
Specials Round Bingo Card (4 games per card). In addition to the 10 rounds of Bingo, there will be 4 Specials Rounds. Don't miss out on an opportunity to win some of these special bags! Single special round tickets will be available for purchase the night of the event for $10 each. Buy all 4 now and save $10!
Special Bingo Round #1 ONLY
$10
Special Round #1 Bingo Board, Blue, (Vera Bradley Duffel)
Special Bingo Round #2 ONLY
$10
Special Round #2 Bingo Board, Orange, (Bogg Bag)
Special Bingo Round #3 ONLY
$10
Special Round #3 Bingo Board, Green, (Tory Burch Satchel)
Special Bingo Round #4 ONLY
$10
Special Round #4 Bingo Board, Yellow, (Yeti Hopper)
Add a donation for Beaver Creek Elementary PTO
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!