Brookside Civic Association

Hosted by

Brookside Civic Association

About this event

2025 BCA Winter Festival and Sleigh Ride

6700 McVey Blvd

Columbus, OH 43235, USA

6:30-7:00 Flex Sleigh Ride
$5

This is for a ride sometime between the 6:30-7:00 time slots.


Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

6:30 Sleigh Ride
$5

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

6:40 Sleigh Ride
$5

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

6:50 Sleigh Ride
$5

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

7:00 Sleigh Ride
$5

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

7:00-7:30 Flex Sleigh Ride
$5

This is for a ride sometime between the 7:00-7:30 time slots.


Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

7:30 Sleigh Ride
$5

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

7:40 Sleigh Ride
$5

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

7:50 Sleigh Ride
$5

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

8:00 Sleigh Ride
$5

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

7:30-8:00 Flex Sleigh Ride
$5

This is for a ride sometime between the 7:00-7:30 time slots.


Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

8:10 Sleigh Ride
$5

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

8:20 Sleigh Ride
$5

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Add a donation for Brookside Civic Association

$

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