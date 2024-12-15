2025 BCPS Inspiring Hope Gala

Premier seating for ten guests (with Superheroes of Hope signage) Valet parking available upon request. Prominent logo placement on printed materials including event signage, event program and looped video presentation. Special banner on display in ballroom and lobby. Full page recognition in event program. Recognition in media advisory, press release leading up to and on the day of the event. Recognition on the Education Foundation website with direct link to your website including logo and through social media. (Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn). Audio and visual recognition during the event. Video showcasing the sponsorship Attend a VIP lunch gathering with the Superintendent after the event.

Premier seating for ten guests (with Superheroes of Hope signage) Valet parking available upon request. Prominent logo placement on printed materials including event signage, event program and looped video presentation. Special banner on display in ballroom and lobby. Full page recognition in event program. Recognition in media advisory, press release leading up to and on the day of the event. Recognition on the Education Foundation website with direct link to your website including logo and through social media. (Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn). Audio and visual recognition during the event. Video showcasing the sponsorship Attend a VIP lunch gathering with the Superintendent after the event.

More details...