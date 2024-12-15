2025 BCPS Inspiring Hope Gala

Premier seating for ten guests (with Superheroes of Hope signage)
Valet parking available upon request.
Prominent logo placement on printed materials including event signage, event program and looped video presentation. Special banner on display in ballroom and lobby.
Full page recognition in event program.
Recognition in media advisory, press release leading up to and on the day of the event.
Recognition on the Education Foundation website with direct link to your website including logo and through social media. (Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn).
Audio and visual recognition during the event.
Video showcasing the sponsorship
Attend a VIP lunch gathering with the Superintendent after the event.
Heroes of Hope
$7,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Premier seating for eight guests total (with Heroes of Hope signage).
Prominent logo placement on printed materials including event signage, event program and looped video presentation.
Half page recognition in event program.
Recognition in media advisory, press release leading up to and on the day of the event.
Recognition on the Education Foundation website with direct link to your website, www.educationfoundationbcps.orgincluding logo and through social media. (Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn).
Audio and visual recognition during the event.
Attend a VIP lunch gathering with the Superintendent after the event.
Champions of Hope
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
Preferred seating for six guests total (with Champion of Hope signage).
Prominent logo placement on printed materials including event signage, event program and looped video presentation.
Quarter-page recognition in event program
Recognition in media advisory, press release leading up to and on the day of the event,
Recognition on the Education Foundation web site with direct link to your website, www.educationfoundationbcps.org including logo and through social media. (Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn).
Audio and visual recognition during the event.
Attend a VIP lunch gathering with the Superintendent after the event.
Unsung Heroes of Hope
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Preferred seating for two guests total (with Unsung Hero of Hope signage).
Logo placement on printed materials including event signage, event program and looped video presentation.
Business card recognition in event program.
Recognition in media advisory, press release leading up to and on the day of the event.
Recognition on the Education Foundation website with direct link to your website, www.educationfoundationbcps.orgincluding logo and through social media. (Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn).
Audio and visual recognition during the event.
Attend a VIP lunch gathering with the Superintendent after the event.
Friend of BCPS
$300
Individual guest admission ticket.
Open seating on a first come first serve basis.
Acknowledgement/recognition on the Education Foundation website – www.educationfoundationbcps.org.
Recognition in event program.
Visual recognition during the event.
Guests requesting to sit together are encouraged to select a sponsorship opportunity.
Individual Guest Ticket
$200
Individual guest admission ticket.
Open seating on a first come first serve basis to the event.
Guests requesting to sit together are encouraged to select a sponsorship opportunity.
