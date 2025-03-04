2025 BCS Fresh Air Affair

One ticket to the Fresh Air Affair is included, with unlimited food and open bar. *$85 from each ticket sold goes directly to support BCS—thank you!*
One ticket to the Fresh Air Affair is included, with unlimited food and open bar. *$85 from each ticket sold goes directly to support BCS—thank you!*
General Admission AND Bus Transport
$200
One ticket to the Fresh Air Affair is included, with unlimited food and open bar. Additionally, school bus transportation will be provided to/from June Farms from the Bethlehem High School parking lot. *$95 from each ticket sold goes directly to support BCS—thank you!*
One ticket to the Fresh Air Affair is included, with unlimited food and open bar. Additionally, school bus transportation will be provided to/from June Farms from the Bethlehem High School parking lot. *$95 from each ticket sold goes directly to support BCS—thank you!*
Choose Your Own Donation
$1
A ticket designed with the inclusion of our entire BCS Community in mind. One ticket to the Fresh Air Affair is included, with unlimited food and open bar. *This is a fundraiser. Each ticket costs BCS $90. That said, we understand that our set ticket price can be a stretch for some families, and we don't want anyone in our community to miss out due to cost. We invite you to pay what you can, and come celebrate!* (If you select this option, please indicate below how much you'd like to donate for admission, and the remainder will be billed to you.)
A ticket designed with the inclusion of our entire BCS Community in mind. One ticket to the Fresh Air Affair is included, with unlimited food and open bar. *This is a fundraiser. Each ticket costs BCS $90. That said, we understand that our set ticket price can be a stretch for some families, and we don't want anyone in our community to miss out due to cost. We invite you to pay what you can, and come celebrate!* (If you select this option, please indicate below how much you'd like to donate for admission, and the remainder will be billed to you.)
Choose Your Own Donation (w/Bus Transport)
$1
A ticket designed with the inclusion of our entire BCS Community in mind. One ticket to the Fresh Air Affair is included, with unlimited food and open bar. Additionally, school bus transportation will be provided to/from June Farms from the Bethlehem High School parking lot. *This is a fundraiser. Each ticket costs BCS $105. That said, we understand that our set ticket price can be a stretch for some families, and we don't want anyone in our community to miss out due to cost. We invite you to pay what you can, and come celebrate!* (If you select this option, please indicate below how much you'd like to donate for admission, and the remainder will be billed to you.)
A ticket designed with the inclusion of our entire BCS Community in mind. One ticket to the Fresh Air Affair is included, with unlimited food and open bar. Additionally, school bus transportation will be provided to/from June Farms from the Bethlehem High School parking lot. *This is a fundraiser. Each ticket costs BCS $105. That said, we understand that our set ticket price can be a stretch for some families, and we don't want anyone in our community to miss out due to cost. We invite you to pay what you can, and come celebrate!* (If you select this option, please indicate below how much you'd like to donate for admission, and the remainder will be billed to you.)