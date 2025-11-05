2025 BCU's "Gift of Giving" program

Your $140 donation to BCU, a 501c3 organization, will enroll one Barber County child in Dolly Parton Imagination Library from birth to 5-years of age, the duration of the program and includes 1-customed designed Christmas Card that reads: "A Gift of Literacy was made On Your Behalf", "a child in Barber County was sponsored in the Dolly Parton Imagination Library for the entire 5-years of the program and will receive a new book monthly from birth through their 5th-birthday".