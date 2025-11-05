2025 BCU's "Gift of Giving" program

Hosted by
About this event
Your $30 donation to BCU, a 501c3 organization, will enroll one Barber County child in Dolly Parton Imagination Library for one-year and includes 1-customed designed Christmas Card that reads: "A Gift of Literacy was made On Your Behalf", "a child in Barber County was sponsored in the Dolly Parton Imagination Library and will receive a new book monthly for 1-year."
Your $140 donation to BCU, a 501c3 organization, will enroll one Barber County child in Dolly Parton Imagination Library from birth to 5-years of age, the duration of the program and includes 1-customed designed Christmas Card that reads: "A Gift of Literacy was made On Your Behalf", "a child in Barber County was sponsored in the Dolly Parton Imagination Library for the entire 5-years of the program and will receive a new book monthly from birth through their 5th-birthday".
Your $25 donation to BCU, a 501c3 organization, will contribute to the South Barber USD 254 School Wellness Initiatives and includes one custom-designed Christmas Card that reads: "a Gift to the Youth was made On Your Behalf", "a contribution has been made supporting South Barber School Wellness Initiatives providing healthy snacks and other youth projects."
Your $50 donation to BCU, a 501c3 organization, will contribute to the South Barber USD 254 School Wellness Initiatives and includes one custom-designed Christmas Card that reads: "a Gift to the Youth was made On Your Behalf", "a contribution has been made supporting South Barber School Wellness Initiatives providing healthy snacks and other youth projects."
Your $100 donation to BCU, a 501c3 organization, will contribute to the South Barber USD 254 School Wellness Initiatives and includes one custom-designed Christmas Card that reads: "a Gift to the Youth was made On Your Behalf", "a contribution has been made supporting South Barber School Wellness Initiatives providing healthy snacks and other youth projects."
Your $25 donation to BCU, a 501c3 organization, will contribute to the South Barber Food Bank or Food Security Initiatives and includes one custom-designed Christmas Card that reads: "a Gift of Community was made On Your Behalf", "a contribution has been made supporting South Barber Food Banks & Food Security Initiatives."
Your $50 donation to BCU, a 501c3 organization, will contribute to the South Barber Food Bank or Food Security Initiatives and includes one custom-designed Christmas Card that reads: "a Gift of Community was made On Your Behalf", "a contribution has been made supporting South Barber Food Banks & Food Security Initiatives."
Your $100 donation to BCU, a 501c3 organization, will contribute to the South Barber Food Bank or Food Security Initiatives and includes one custom-designed Christmas Card that reads: "a Gift of Community was made On Your Behalf", "a contribution has been made supporting South Barber Food Banks & Food Security Initiatives."
Your $50 donation to BCU, a 501c3 organization, will support the Stockade Museum and includes one custom-designed Christmas Card that reads: "A Gift of History was made On Your Behalf", "a contribution has been made to the Stockade Museum.
Your $100 donation to BCU, a 501c3 organization, will support Barber County United's continuing county-wide projects and includes one custom- designed Christmas Card that reads: "a Gift of support was made On Your Behalf", "a contribution has been made to Barber County United, continuing BCU’s good work on projects & programs around Barber County".
Your $25 donation to BCU, a 501c3 organization, will support Barber County United's continuing county-wide projects and includes one custom- designed Christmas Card that reads: "a Gift of support was made On Your Behalf", "a contribution has been made to Barber County United, continuing BCU’s good work on projects & programs around Barber County".
Your $50 donation to BCU, a 501c3 organization, will support Barber County United's continuing county-wide projects and includes one custom- designed Christmas Card that reads: "a Gift of support was made On Your Behalf", "a contribution has been made to Barber County United, continuing BCU’s good work on projects & programs around Barber County".
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!