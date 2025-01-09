2025 Be Our Guest

Your ticket to the event includes small tapas style dishes from savory to sweet and tantalizing cocktails. Tip chips can be purchased at the event and are used to vote for your favorite dishes. The chef with the most tips at the end, wins!

Your ticket to the event includes small tapas style dishes from savory to sweet and tantalizing cocktails. Tip chips can be purchased at the event and are used to vote for your favorite dishes. The chef with the most tips at the end, wins!

More details...