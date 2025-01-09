2025 Be Our Guest

Includes 15 tickets, 30 tip chips, logo on all marketing materials, logo on website + social media pages, opportunity to speak at the event, logo on all slides at event, and items in the to-go bag.
Gold Sponsor
$3,000
Includes 10 tickets, 20 tip chips, logo on all marketing materials, logo on website + social media pages, opportunity to speak at the event, logo on all slides at event, and items in the to-go bag.
Silver Sponsor
$1,500
Includes 6 tickets, 10 tip chips, logo on all marketing materials, logo on website + social media pages, logo on one slide at event, and item in the to-go bag.
Bronze Sponsor
$500
Includes 2 tickets, 4 tip chips, logo on all marketing materials, logo on website + social media pages, and item in the to-go bag.
Chef Entry - Appetizer
$50
1 Station. Chefs are encouraged to decorate their station to promote their theme or business. Chefs may only enter one category. There will be 1 winner per category.
Chef Entry - Entree
$50
1 Station. Chefs are encouraged to decorate their station to promote their theme or business. Chefs may only enter one category. There will be 1 winner per category.
Chef Entry - Dessert
$50
1 Station. Chefs are encouraged to decorate their station to promote their theme or business. Chefs may only enter one category. There will be 1 winner per category.
2 Tickets
$100
Your ticket to the event includes small tapas style dishes from savory to sweet and tantalizing cocktails. Tip chips can be purchased at the event and are used to vote for your favorite dishes. The chef with the most tips at the end, wins!
1 Ticket
$60
Your ticket to the event includes small tapas style dishes from savory to sweet and tantalizing cocktails. Tip chips can be purchased at the event and are used to vote for your favorite dishes. The chef with the most tips at the end, wins!
Add a donation for Riley's Army
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!