Ari J Arteaga Foundation Inc

Hosted by

Ari J Arteaga Foundation Inc

About this event

2025 - 7th Annual BE THE LIGHT BOWL Flag Football Tournament - SPONSORSHIP

9475 N Kendall Dr

Miami, FL 33176, USA

PARTNER SPONSOR - PLATINUM item
PARTNER SPONSOR - PLATINUM
$45,000

Full year of AAF event perks + 6 team entry.

PARTNER SPONSOR - GOLD item
PARTNER SPONSOR - GOLD
$25,000

Full year of AAF event perks + 4 team entry.

PARTNER SPONSOR - SILVER item
PARTNER SPONSOR - SILVER
$15,000

Full year of AAF event perks + 2 team entry.

PARTNER SPONSOR - BRONZE item
PARTNER SPONSOR - BRONZE
$10,000

Full year of AAF event perks + 1 team entry.

PARTNER SPONSOR - BRASS item
PARTNER SPONSOR - BRASS
$7,500

Full year of AAF event perks + 1 team entry.

BOWL SPONSOR - FIELD GOAL item
BOWL SPONSOR - FIELD GOAL
$5,000

One-Time Event Sponsor — Covers 2 Teams.

BOWL SPONSOR - EXTRA POINT item
BOWL SPONSOR - EXTRA POINT
$2,500

“One-Time Event Sponsor — Covers 1 Teams

BOWL SPONSOR - FIRST DOWN item
BOWL SPONSOR - FIRST DOWN
$875

Does not include a team. If you secure a sponsorship, you can register a team during the early registration period.

Add a donation for Ari J Arteaga Foundation Inc

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