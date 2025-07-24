2025 - 7th Annual BE THE LIGHT BOWL Flag Football Tournament - SPONSORSHIP

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About this event
Full year of AAF event perks + 6 team entry.
Full year of AAF event perks + 4 team entry.
Full year of AAF event perks + 2 team entry.
Full year of AAF event perks + 1 team entry.
Full year of AAF event perks + 1 team entry.
One-Time Event Sponsor — Covers 2 Teams.
“One-Time Event Sponsor — Covers 1 Teams
Does not include a team. If you secure a sponsorship, you can register a team during the early registration period.
$
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