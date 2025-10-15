Charles F Chapman School of Seamanship

Charles F Chapman School of Seamanship

2026 Beacon BBQ Fundraiser Sponsorships

4343 SE St Lucie Blvd

Stuart, FL 34997, USA

Admiral's Anchor Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Sponsorship Benefits Include:


· Presenting Sponsor recognition on signage and marketing materials for the Barbecue Fundraiser and the Youth Scholarship Family Day

· Reserved VIP Table for (8) at the Barbeque Fundraiser

· Full Page (5.5” x 8.5”) ad/recognition in the Barbecue event program (inside front or inside back cover)

· Presenting Sponsor recognition on Chapman’s website and social media outlets, including Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and X, with over 7k followers

· Opportunity for remarks at the barbecue and Scholarship Day


For other payment options, please contact Renee Booth at 772-210-4711.

Captain's Table Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Sponsorship Benefits Include:


· Logo/Name placement on signage for the Barbecue Fundraiser and the Youth Scholarship Family Day

· Reserved Table for (8) at the Barbecue Fundraiser

· Full Page (5.5” x 8.5”) ad/recognition in Barbecue program (on an inside page)

· Recognition on Chapman’s website and social media outlets, including Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and X, with over 7k followers


First Mate Music Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Sponsorship Benefits Include:


· Logo/Name on signage and Barbecue Fundraiser program

· Reserved Table for (8) at the barbecue Fundraiser

· Half-page ad/recognition in Barbecue program

· Recognition on Chapman’s website and social media outlets, including Facebook

· (8) Barbecue Tickets (non-reserved)

· On-stage recognition signage

Deckhand Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Sponsorship Benefits Include:


· Logo/Name in Barbecue Program & Chapman social media outlets with over 7K followers

· Recognition during Barbecue Master of Ceremonies announcements

· (4) Barbecue Tickets

5.5” x 8.5” PROGRAM SPONSOR
$500

*This sponsorship level is sold out


Sponsorship Benefits Include:

· Program ad space is available for $100 per half page

Friends of Chapman Sponsor
$250

