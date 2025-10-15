2026 Beacon BBQ Fundraiser Sponsorships

Sponsorship Benefits Include:





· Presenting Sponsor recognition on signage and marketing materials for the Barbecue Fundraiser and the Youth Scholarship Family Day

· Reserved VIP Table for (8) at the Barbeque Fundraiser

· Full Page (5.5” x 8.5”) ad/recognition in the Barbecue event program (inside front or inside back cover)

· Presenting Sponsor recognition on Chapman’s website and social media outlets, including Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and X, with over 7k followers

· Opportunity for remarks at the barbecue and Scholarship Day





For other payment options, please contact Renee Booth at 772-210-4711.