2025 Bear Cards - BLACK FRIDAY SALE

BLACK FRIDAY DEAL: For a limited time, we are offering a buy one, get one half off deal. For $30, you will receive (2) bear cards ($10 savings).





THIS LINK IS FOR THE BLACK FRIDAY DEAL FOR BEAR CARDS. YOU CAN PICK UP YOUR BEAR CARDS:

Monday, 12/1 from 9:00 am - 3:00 pm @ the high school Athletic office

OR 12/1 @ 5:00 - 6:00 pm at the ticket booth near the field





Check out the new and revamped Bear Cards! Your Bear Card will easily pay for itself in no time while you enjoy local businesses or a FREE SJPS athletic event.





THIS LINK IS FOR CREDIT CARD PAYMENT ONLY.