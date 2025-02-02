2025 Beat Hunger Bash

Your ticket gets you access to the event plus appetizers, $1000 in vouchers for chips to play casino games for a chance to win amazing prizes, live music, and amusements (silent auction, mini-golf challenge, wine pull, 50/50 raffle).
Your ticket gets you access to the event plus appetizers, $1000 in vouchers for chips to play casino games for a chance to win amazing prizes, live music, and amusements (silent auction, mini-golf challenge, wine pull, 50/50 raffle).
Add a donation for Westonka Community Food Shelf
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!