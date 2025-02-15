Women With Vision Inc

2025 BEAT THE BURNOUT CAREGIVERS EXPO

1000 Gorrell St

Greensboro, NC 27406, USA

General admission-BEAT THE BURNOUT CAREGIVERS EXPO (Copy)
Free
THIS IS A FREE TICKET TO PARTICIPANTS
BEAT THE BURNOUT CAREGIVERS EXPO vip
$100
This Supporter Level Includes the following advantages: A Vending Table with two chairs for the Caregivers Conference Free e-book- “Step Up, Step Out & Reclaim” by: Charlene Sparks, Author. Recognition at Caregivers Banquet November 2025 You will be supporting Women with Vision SISTERS CELL GROUPS (Focusing on Relationships & Mental Health Coaching Program) LUNCH INCLUDED SATURDAY EXPO
BEAT THE BURNOUT CAREGIVER EXPO SILVER SUPPORTER
$250
This Sponsorship Level Includes the following advantages: Covers Continental Breakfast on Sat and Room donation A Vending Table with two chairs for the Caregivers Conference Feature in Women with Vision Inc (NC) 2025 Resource Directory Free e-book- “Step Up, Step Out & Reclaim” by: Charlene Sparks, Author. Recognition at Caregivers Banquet November 2025 You will be a Women with Vision Elite Covenant Partner Logo added to promo materials/website as desired In addition to supporting BEAT THE BURNOUT CAREGIVER EVENTS, you will be supporting and partnering with Women with Vision CAREGIVER ADVOCACY SERVICES/SISTERS CELL GROUPS (Focusing on Relationships & Mental Health Coaching Program) Lunch included for all Vendors & Volunteers Nutritious Snacks for all Participants
BEAT THE BURNOUT CAREGIVER EXPO GOLD SUPPORTER
$500
This Sponsorship Level Includes the following advantages:Support Hotel and Honorariums for speakers (as needed) A Vending Table with two chairs for Caregivers EXPO A page Ad feature in our Women with Vision Inc (NC) 2025-2026 Resource Directory Up to 10-minute video commercials to be played during the CAREGIVERS EXPO and/or LIVE 15-minute Representation THE ABILITY TO ADD MATERIALS & GIFTS TO OUR WWV SWAG BAG ( Examples: T-shirt, Journal, Pen, Bag, Mug, Cupholder & More) A Free e-book- “Step Up, Step Out & Reclaim” by: Charlene Sparks, Author Recognition at Caregivers Awards Banquet November 2025 You will be a Women with Vision Elite Covenant Partner Logo added to promo materials/website as desired In addition to supporting BEAT THE BURNOUT CAREGIVER EVENTS, you will be supporting and partnering with Women with Vision CAREGIVER ADVOCACY SERVICES/SISTERS CELL GROUPS (Focusing on Relationships & Mental Health Coaching Program) Lunch included for all Vendors & Volunteers Nutritious Snacks for all Participants
BEAT THE BURNOUT CAREGIVER EXPO-PLATINUM SUPPORTER
$1,000
Platinum $1000 (3) This Sponsorship Level Includes the following advantages: Covers box lunches and snacks for up to 200 PARTICIPANTS A Vending Table with two chairs for Caregivers EXPO A page Ad feature in our Women with Vision Inc (NC) 2025-2026 Resource Directory Up to 15-minute video commercials to be played during the CAREGIVERS EXPO and/or LIVE 30-minute Representation THE ABILITY TO ADD MATERIALS & GIFTS TO OUR WWV SWAG BAG ( Examples: T-shirt, Journal, Pen, Bag, Mug, Cupholder & More) A Free e-book- “Step Up, Step Out & Reclaim” by: Charlene Sparks, Author Recognition at Caregivers Awards Banquet November 2025 You will be a Women with Vision Elite Covenant Partner Logo added to promo materials/website as desired In addition to supporting BEAT THE BURNOUT CAREGIVER EVENTS, you will be supporting and partnering with Women with Vision CAREGIVER ADVOCACY SERVICES/SISTERS CELL GROUPS (Focusing on Relationships & Mental Health Coaching Program) Lunch included for all Vendors & Volunteers Nutritious Snacks for all Participants REGISTER: Call 336-501-5417 for Registration
