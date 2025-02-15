2025 BEAT THE BURNOUT CAREGIVERS EXPO

General admission-BEAT THE BURNOUT CAREGIVERS EXPO (Copy)
Free
THIS IS A FREE TICKET TO PARTICIPANTS
BEAT THE BURNOUT CAREGIVERS EXPO vip
$100
This Supporter Level Includes the following advantages:
A Vending Table with two chairs for the Caregivers Conference
Free e-book- “Step Up, Step Out & Reclaim” by: Charlene Sparks, Author.
Recognition at Caregivers Banquet November 2025
You will be supporting Women with Vision SISTERS CELL GROUPS
(Focusing on Relationships & Mental Health Coaching Program)
LUNCH INCLUDED SATURDAY EXPO
BEAT THE BURNOUT CAREGIVER EXPO SILVER SUPPORTER
$250
This Sponsorship Level Includes the following advantages:
Covers Continental Breakfast on Sat and Room donation
A Vending Table with two chairs for the Caregivers Conference
Feature in Women with Vision Inc (NC) 2025 Resource Directory
Free e-book- “Step Up, Step Out & Reclaim” by: Charlene Sparks, Author.
Recognition at Caregivers Banquet November 2025
You will be a Women with Vision Elite Covenant Partner
Logo added to promo materials/website as desired
In addition to supporting BEAT THE BURNOUT CAREGIVER EVENTS,
you will be supporting and partnering with Women with Vision
CAREGIVER ADVOCACY SERVICES/SISTERS CELL GROUPS
(Focusing on Relationships & Mental Health Coaching Program)
Lunch included for all Vendors & Volunteers
Nutritious Snacks for all Participants
BEAT THE BURNOUT CAREGIVER EXPO GOLD SUPPORTER
$500
This Sponsorship Level Includes the following advantages:Support Hotel and Honorariums for speakers (as needed)
A Vending Table with two chairs for Caregivers EXPO
A page Ad feature in our Women with Vision Inc (NC)
2025-2026 Resource Directory
Up to 10-minute video commercials to be played during the
CAREGIVERS EXPO and/or LIVE 15-minute Representation
THE ABILITY TO ADD MATERIALS & GIFTS TO OUR WWV SWAG BAG
( Examples: T-shirt, Journal, Pen, Bag, Mug, Cupholder & More)
A Free e-book- “Step Up, Step Out & Reclaim” by: Charlene Sparks, Author
Recognition at Caregivers Awards Banquet November 2025
You will be a Women with Vision Elite Covenant Partner
Logo added to promo materials/website as desired
In addition to supporting BEAT THE BURNOUT CAREGIVER EVENTS,
you will be supporting and partnering with Women with Vision
CAREGIVER ADVOCACY SERVICES/SISTERS CELL GROUPS
(Focusing on Relationships & Mental Health Coaching Program)
Lunch included for all Vendors & Volunteers
Nutritious Snacks for all Participants
BEAT THE BURNOUT CAREGIVER EXPO-PLATINUM SUPPORTER
$1,000
This Sponsorship Level Includes the following advantages:
Covers box lunches and snacks for up to 200 PARTICIPANTS
A Vending Table with two chairs for Caregivers EXPO
A page Ad feature in our Women with Vision Inc (NC)
2025-2026 Resource Directory
Up to 15-minute video commercials to be played during the
CAREGIVERS EXPO and/or LIVE 30-minute Representation
THE ABILITY TO ADD MATERIALS & GIFTS TO OUR WWV SWAG BAG
( Examples: T-shirt, Journal, Pen, Bag, Mug, Cupholder & More)
A Free e-book- “Step Up, Step Out & Reclaim” by: Charlene Sparks, Author
Recognition at Caregivers Awards Banquet November 2025
You will be a Women with Vision Elite Covenant Partner
Logo added to promo materials/website as desired
In addition to supporting BEAT THE BURNOUT CAREGIVER EVENTS,
you will be supporting and partnering with Women with Vision
CAREGIVER ADVOCACY SERVICES/SISTERS CELL GROUPS
(Focusing on Relationships & Mental Health Coaching Program)
Lunch included for all Vendors & Volunteers
Nutritious Snacks for all Participants
REGISTER: Call 336-501-5417 for Registration
