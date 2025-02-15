2025 BEAT THE BURNOUT CAREGIVERS EXPO

Platinum $1000 (3) This Sponsorship Level Includes the following advantages: Covers box lunches and snacks for up to 200 PARTICIPANTS A Vending Table with two chairs for Caregivers EXPO A page Ad feature in our Women with Vision Inc (NC) 2025-2026 Resource Directory Up to 15-minute video commercials to be played during the CAREGIVERS EXPO and/or LIVE 30-minute Representation THE ABILITY TO ADD MATERIALS & GIFTS TO OUR WWV SWAG BAG ( Examples: T-shirt, Journal, Pen, Bag, Mug, Cupholder & More) A Free e-book- “Step Up, Step Out & Reclaim” by: Charlene Sparks, Author Recognition at Caregivers Awards Banquet November 2025 You will be a Women with Vision Elite Covenant Partner Logo added to promo materials/website as desired In addition to supporting BEAT THE BURNOUT CAREGIVER EVENTS, you will be supporting and partnering with Women with Vision CAREGIVER ADVOCACY SERVICES/SISTERS CELL GROUPS (Focusing on Relationships & Mental Health Coaching Program) Lunch included for all Vendors & Volunteers Nutritious Snacks for all Participants REGISTER: Call 336-501-5417 for Registration

