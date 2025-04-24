2025 Bee Ready Backpack and Grocery Drive thru registration
24060 Clinton Keith Rd
Wildomar, CA 92595, USA
Family Ticket (only add 1 to the cart) backpack, grocery
$5
This is a family ticket, regardless of how many children you have you only add 1 to the cart.
You will let us know how many kids and school level in another question.
Each bookbag will have some or all of these items:
2 Black pens
2 Blue pens
2 Pencils
1 box of crayon
1 box of colored pencils
2 sharpeners
2 spiral notebooks
2 composition notebooks
1 ruler
2 erasers
1 pencil pouch
Contents of bookbags may vary. We are not able to exchange bookbags or distribute backpacks for children not present.
Groceries
Free
This will get you 1 bag of groceries per family. Contents of each grocery bag may vary.
We are unable to exchange or replace any items in the bags.
Pay it forward donation
$10
I would like to pay it forward! I would like to make a donation so you can continue the good work in the community!
Add a donation for Mrs. B's Table
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!