2025 BEF Groove for Good Dance Party Business Sponsorship form
Twist & Shout Title Sponsor
$2,000
As the event title sponsor, you will receive:
- Priority placement in all sponsorship recognition
- Pre-event recognition on website, social media, & print marketing
- Logo placement and recognition during event
- 6 event tickets (valued at $40/each)
- Recognition in post-event thank yous to attendees
Electric Slide Sponsor
$1,000
At this sponsorship level, you will receive:
-Pre-event recognition on website, social media, & print marketing
- Logo placement and recognition during event
- 4 event tickets (valued at $40/each)
- Recognition in post-event thank yous to attendees
Cupid Shuffle Sponsor
$500
At this sponsorship level, you will receive:
-Pre-event recognition on website, social media, & print marketing
- Logo placement and recognition during event
- 2 event tickets (valued at $40/each)
- Recognition in post-event thank yous to attendees
Boot Scootin' Sponsor
$300
At this sponsorship level, you will receive:
-Pre-event recognition on website & social media
-Name placement and recognition during event
-Recognition in post-event thank yous to attendees
