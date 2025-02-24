2025 BEF Groove for Good Dance Party Business Sponsorship form

Twist & Shout Title Sponsor
$2,000
As the event title sponsor, you will receive: - Priority placement in all sponsorship recognition - Pre-event recognition on website, social media, & print marketing - Logo placement and recognition during event - 6 event tickets (valued at $40/each) - Recognition in post-event thank yous to attendees
Electric Slide Sponsor
$1,000
At this sponsorship level, you will receive: -Pre-event recognition on website, social media, & print marketing - Logo placement and recognition during event - 4 event tickets (valued at $40/each) - Recognition in post-event thank yous to attendees
Cupid Shuffle Sponsor
$500
At this sponsorship level, you will receive: -Pre-event recognition on website, social media, & print marketing - Logo placement and recognition during event - 2 event tickets (valued at $40/each) - Recognition in post-event thank yous to attendees
Boot Scootin' Sponsor
$300
At this sponsorship level, you will receive: -Pre-event recognition on website & social media -Name placement and recognition during event -Recognition in post-event thank yous to attendees

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing