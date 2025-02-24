Bellevue Education Foundation

Hosted by

Bellevue Education Foundation

About this event

2025 BEF Groove for Good Dance Party Friend Sponsorship

Dancing Queen (or King!) Sponsor
$500
At this sponsorship level, you will receive: - Pre-event recognition on website, social media, & print marketing - Logo placement and recognition during event - 2 event tickets (valued at $40/each) -Recognition in post-event thank yous to attendees
Macarena Sponsor
$200
At this sponsorship level, you will receive: - Pre-event recognition on website, social media, & print marketing - Logo placement and recognition during event - Recognition in post-event thank yous to attendees
YMCA Sponsor
$100
At this sponsorship level, you will receive: - Pre-event recognition on website, social media, & print marketing - Name placement and recognition during event

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!