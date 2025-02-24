2025 BEF Groove for Good Dance Party Friend Sponsorship
Dancing Queen (or King!) Sponsor
$500
At this sponsorship level, you will receive:
- Pre-event recognition on website, social media, & print marketing
- Logo placement and recognition during event
- 2 event tickets (valued at $40/each)
-Recognition in post-event thank yous to attendees
Macarena Sponsor
$200
At this sponsorship level, you will receive:
- Pre-event recognition on website, social media, & print marketing
- Logo placement and recognition during event
- Recognition in post-event thank yous to attendees
YMCA Sponsor
$100
At this sponsorship level, you will receive:
- Pre-event recognition on website, social media, & print marketing
- Name placement and recognition during event
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!