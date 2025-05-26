Liberty Christian Center International

Liberty Christian Center International

2025 Believers Ball

28 Day Hill Rd

Windsor, CT 06095, USA

General admission
$150

Ticket Policy:
Tickets are non-refundable, but may be transferred to another person.

Platinum Sponsor
$10,000

Premier table for 10 guests (highest visibility placement)
Table signage with sponsor name
Featured logo in all digital/print promotions
6 social media mentions + sponsor spotlight post
Full-page ad in the event program (Inside front & back cover)
Recognition in press release
Option to include a promotional item in guest gift bags
Verbal recognition and award presentation opportunity

Gold Sponsor
$7,500

Prime table for 10 guests (close to stage or featured area)
Table signage with sponsor name
Featured logo placement on signage and digital materials
4 social media mentions
Full-page ad in event program
Recognition in press release
Option to include a promotional item in guest gift bags

Silver Sponsor
$5,000

Premium table for 10 guests (priority placement)
Table signage with sponsor name
Logo on event signage and website
2 social media mentions (pre- and post-event)
Half-page ad in event program
Logo included in post-event thank-you

Bronze Sponsor
$3,500

Reserved table for 10 guests (a $1,500 value)
Table signage with company logo
Logo in event program and website
1 social media mention pre-event
Quarter-page ad in event program
Verbal recognition during the event

Table Sponsor
$1,750

Reserved table for 10 guests (a $1,500 value)
Table signage with sponsor name
1/8 page ad in event program
Acknowledgment on event website

