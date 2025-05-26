2025 Believers Ball

Hosted by
Windsor, CT 06095, USA
Ticket Policy:
Tickets are non-refundable, but may be transferred to another person.
• Premier table for 10 guests (highest visibility placement)
• Table signage with sponsor name
• Featured logo in all digital/print promotions
• 6 social media mentions + sponsor spotlight post
• Full-page ad in the event program (Inside front & back cover)
• Recognition in press release
• Option to include a promotional item in guest gift bags
• Verbal recognition and award presentation opportunity
• Prime table for 10 guests (close to stage or featured area)
• Table signage with sponsor name
• Featured logo placement on signage and digital materials
• 4 social media mentions
• Full-page ad in event program
• Recognition in press release
• Option to include a promotional item in guest gift bags
• Premium table for 10 guests (priority placement)
• Table signage with sponsor name
• Logo on event signage and website
• 2 social media mentions (pre- and post-event)
• Half-page ad in event program
• Logo included in post-event thank-you
• Reserved table for 10 guests (a $1,500 value)
• Table signage with company logo
• Logo in event program and website
• 1 social media mention pre-event
• Quarter-page ad in event program
• Verbal recognition during the event
• Reserved table for 10 guests (a $1,500 value)
• Table signage with sponsor name
• 1/8 page ad in event program
• Acknowledgment on event website
$
